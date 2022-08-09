Late on Tuesday, it was announced that grappling pioneer "Judo" Gene LeBell, had passed away at the age of 89. A legendary figure in pro fighting circles, LeBell was referred to as "The God of Grappling" throughout his life, and was seen as some as a central influence to mixed martial arts. He was also known for his work as an actor and stunt coordinator in more than 1,000 films and TV series; he also wrote 12 books and, according to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, was the inspiration for character Cliff Booth in Tarantino's most recent film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO