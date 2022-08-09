Read full article on original website
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Bray Wyatt Rumored For Possible WWE Return, Details About Bad Relationship With Vince McMahon
Y’all come back now? We are in a different world in WWE these days, as Vince McMahon is out of power after about forty years of running the company. As a result, several wrestlers have already made their return to the company, which has reset a lot of things about the television shows. That seems like a possibility with a big star, but now we know a lot more about how bad things got with him before.
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
BREAKING: Huge Return Takes Place At The End Of AEW Dynamite
Welcome back! Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling for a variety of reasons. In addition to the far more important details of the wrestler’s health, there are also the issues of storylines being messed up. That can change a lot of things for a wrestling promotion, but a wrestler returning can make a big difference. That is exactly what happened this week.
WATCH: WWE Offers 14 Contracts After SummerSlam Tryouts
Dreams can come true. WWE has released a new video on its social media platforms in which Triple H offers 14 contracts to people who attended their tryouts in Nashville over SummerSlam weekend. You can see the video of the offers and the reactions below:. The names of the new...
Go Your Own Ways: WWE Seems To Have Split Up A Longstanding Tag Team
They’re done. WWE has been around for a long time and there are certain things that they have focused on over the years. Tag team wrestling is not one of those things that gets a lot of attention, as the company has a history of splitting teams up before they have a chance to do very much. That seems to be the case again, as WWE appears to have split up another tag team.
There’s A Shakeup: Another AEW Star’s Injury Has Title Implications
She’s a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers on the AEW roster and some of them are rather unique and talented stars. You can see them doing a variety of different things on the various AEW shows and that has made for some interesting combinations. Unfortunately we are not likely to be seeing one of AEW’s promising stars for the time being.
Former WWE Writer Reveals Who Was Originally Planned to Run Over Steve Austin
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz was asked if it was always the plan for Rikishi to be the one that ran Austin over. At Survivor Series 1999, Steve Austin was struck by...
Triple H Reacts To The Passing Of Judo Gene LeBell
Late on Tuesday, it was announced that grappling pioneer "Judo" Gene LeBell, had passed away at the age of 89. A legendary figure in pro fighting circles, LeBell was referred to as "The God of Grappling" throughout his life, and was seen as some as a central influence to mixed martial arts. He was also known for his work as an actor and stunt coordinator in more than 1,000 films and TV series; he also wrote 12 books and, according to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, was the inspiration for character Cliff Booth in Tarantino's most recent film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
Update On CM Punk’s AEW Return, Injury Still Not Completely Healed?
That could be a lot worse. We are coming up on AEW’s All Out event early next month and the question of what will headline the show was likely answered this week on Dynamite. At the end of the show, World Champion CM Punk made a surprise return after a two month absence due to a foot injury. It was a big deal and now we know a bit more about what is going on.
Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown
It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
RUMOR KILLER On Major Change To AEW Pay Per Views
The less the merrier? Wrestling has been on television for a long time and that has become the main method of distribution for a lot of promotions. Those shows tend to build up to a bigger show, which often airs on pay per view. The pay per view events are often some of the biggest of the year, but now it seems that one of the bigger promotions is putting a limit on theirs.
REVIEW: AEW Fight For The Fallen 2019: In The Before Times
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
LOOK: AEW Star Busted Open The Hard Way On Dynamite, Stitches Required
That’s a serious situation. Injuries can take place at any time in a wrestling match. It is a dangerous, physical sport that can see someone get banged up one way or another in the blink of an eye. Some of those injuries are the kind that you do not see on the surface but others are a lot more obvious, which was the case during a match this week. It turns out that it was even worse than it seemed.
Uh Oh: Weekly WWE Show Gets Bad News About Its Future
One down? WWE offers a lot of wrestling content in any given week, with a show every day of the week save for Wednesday. That means there is a lot of material to cover and WWE has the roster depth to make it work. The company has several different brands with their own shows, but now it seems that one of them might be on borrowed time, or at least in for a major change.
WWE Announces Undertaker's Next 1 deadMAN SHOW
During SummerSlam week in Nashville, WWE held its latest round of tryouts in hopes of signing a new megastar. The tryouts took place at the Wildhorse Saloon where names like Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Big E watched the performances of those giving it their all intently. Unlike previous WWE tryouts, fans were permitted to sit in the balcony to watch the hopeful talent try to impress the WWE representatives in attendance. However, once the tryouts were over, and the hopefuls were sent back to their hotels, the Wildhorse Saloon was transformed for another special event for select WWE fans: The Undertaker's first ever "1 deadMAN SHOW."
