ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces DPS security measures for Uvalde ISD

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to Uvalde CISD. The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5, and adds to security measures already implemented through private and public funding.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KVUE

KVUE's Tony Plohetski wins Sidney Award for Uvalde reporting

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and the Austin American-Stateman's Tony Plohetski won August's Sidney Award for his coverage of exclusive video depicting police response to the Uvalde shooting. The monthly Sidney Award goes "to an outstanding piece of journalism" from the month before, according to the Sidney Hillman Foundation website....
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas police department welcomes 5-year-old battling cancer to its ranks

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department in Burnet County has a new officer ⁠in town, but she's a little younger than the rest of the department. Isabella, who is just 5 years old, was recently welcomed to the department as she battles high-risk neuroblastoma. This is her second time with cancer after first being diagnosed and treated back in 2020.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#School Safety
KVUE

DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KVUE

TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project

MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday. The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
MANOR, TX
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
KVUE

'He has total power': Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas' troubled power grid, sources say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax

Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy