Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties sitting at 'high' COVID-19 risk level
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties have all reached "high" COVID-19 community risk levels as of Thursday, according to the CDC. All other counties in the KVUE viewing area, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Fayette counties, are at the "medium" risk level. In Austin's 4-county metro, as...
Judge denies request to order Texas DPS to release information related to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin judge says the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has jurisdiction over its records related to troopers' actions during the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski learned the judge denied a request made by State Sen....
KVUE
Gov. Abbott announces DPS security measures for Uvalde ISD
UVALDE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to Uvalde CISD. The announcement comes as the district prepares for the upcoming school year, which starts on September 5, and adds to security measures already implemented through private and public funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE's Tony Plohetski wins Sidney Award for Uvalde reporting
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and the Austin American-Stateman's Tony Plohetski won August's Sidney Award for his coverage of exclusive video depicting police response to the Uvalde shooting. The monthly Sidney Award goes "to an outstanding piece of journalism" from the month before, according to the Sidney Hillman Foundation website....
KVUE
Exclusive: Father of Makenna Elrod-Seiler speaks out for first time following Uvalde mass shooting that took his daughter's life
UVALDE, Texas — For the first time, Makenna Elrod-Seiler's father speaks about his pain after his daughter was taken away from him in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. As summer ends and the chatter about what happened in Uvalde slows down, Makenna's family reminds people that...
Texas police department welcomes 5-year-old battling cancer to its ranks
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department in Burnet County has a new officer in town, but she's a little younger than the rest of the department. Isabella, who is just 5 years old, was recently welcomed to the department as she battles high-risk neuroblastoma. This is her second time with cancer after first being diagnosed and treated back in 2020.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?" Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. "19...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project
MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday. The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
KVUE
'He has total power': Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas' troubled power grid, sources say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Comments / 0