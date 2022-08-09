ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
PERRYVILLE, MO
republicmonitor.com

Seminary Picnic dodges rain as event draws thousands

If Seminary Picnic committee spokesman Randy Dickmann could describe the 121st annual event, he would most likely say it was a successful event. “We had good crowds,” he said. “Saturday was probably our biggest and best day, however I thought we had good crowds on Friday and Sunday too.”
PERRY COUNTY, MO
thecash-book.com

Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC

An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
JACKSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sikeston, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Portageville, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Government
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo brings community together

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday. De Bizzell, the chairman of the event said its one of the top 40 rodeos in the country. People come back year after year for this rodeo in Sikeston and when I asked why, they told me they just can’t stay away.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines /10

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting

Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population. The Cobden Peach Festival will be Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Students at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Food Stall Info#Back Porch#Food Drink#The Semo Food Bank#Missouri House
KFVS12

Dog reunites with family after spelunkers rescue her in cave

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “It’s hard to believe, she’s been gone for so long,” Kathy Bohnert said. Up until this past weekend, they hadn’t seen their pet in two months. They thought they would never see their 13-year-old dog again. Now, she’s back safe...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Jackson City Park bridge project

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will celebrate the completion of the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 16 at 4 p.m. at the site of the new bridge between Parkview Street and Cascade Drive. This new bridge,...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food costs continue to rise

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
radionwtn.com

Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday

Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
MAYFIELD, KY
kfmo.com

Two Injured in Tuesday Crash

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Money Talks 8/10/22

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State students to move-in on campus soon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University students will soon be returning to campus. Beginning this weekend and through next week, traffic will be a little heavier in Cape Girardeau as new and returning students make their way to residence halls. Here’s the schedule move-in days:. Saturday,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy