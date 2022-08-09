ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NHS worker wins £1m shortly before getting cancer all-clear

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184TVc_0hALbQyi00

An NHS worker won a “surreal” £1 million lottery jackpot shortly before receiving the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment.

Maxine Lloyd told the PA news agency she thought a phone notification she received during her first batch of radiography treatment was a message from her partner – but it was actually a message from her bank to say the winnings had been transferred into her account.

The 50-year-old said she was keeping an eye on her fiance, Wayne Tilbury, who had recently collapsed with a chest infection, at 1.30am when she decided to “have a flutter” on the National Lottery’s £30 million Mega Cash Showdown Instant Win game.

In the space of two weeks, Mr Tilbury, a 57-year-old builder, was taken to A&E with the chest infection, Ms Lloyd rang the bell to mark the successful ending of her cancer treatment, and the couple won £1 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNcHs_0hALbQyi00
Maxine Lloyd and her fiance, Wayne Tilbury, celebrate her £1m lottery win at Barton Hall Hotel in Kettering (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“I feel really lucky,” Ms Lloyd said.

“I’m here, I’m alive, and we’ve just had a bit of a cherry on the top of the cake really.”

The occupational therapist, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, said she decided to go public with her win to urge people in a similar position to call their GP.

She told PA her first purchase was an iWatch but the couple have already looked at buying a house – with one they had been desperate to get appearing on the market on the day they won the jackpot.

Explaining her reasons for going public with the win, she said: “We didn’t want to go public initially.

“But I’m really passionate that if one woman, or man, goes and just checks their skin or their breast… if there’s anything different, let the specialist tell you that – which is what they did to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4n55_0hALbQyi00
Lottery winners Maxine Lloyd and Wayne Tilbury are hoping to buy a new house (PA Wire)

Ms Lloyd was told her primary cancer had been successfully removed on Christmas Eve last year but specialists recommended undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy to reduce the risk of the cancer returning.

“I finished my chemotherapy and then a few weeks later started the two weeks of radiotherapy and I was literally on the table having my radiotherapy and my bag was in the corner of the room.

“My phone pinged and I thought it would just be Wayne checking I’m all right, because he’s not allowed in with me.

“When I got up and went out of the room, I looked and it was the bank notification telling me there was £1 million in my bank.

“The timing – everything has just been surreal with the timing.”

Now she has had the all-clear from cancer, Ms Lloyd said she wants to “give something back” for the treatment she received.

“Life’s been a little bit mad and there’s lots of little things that I think will help – small things like… breast cancer gowns.

“I just want to give something back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy5Rn_0hALbQyi00
Maxine Lloyd said her German Shepherd, Rosco, had been like a therapy dog to her during her cancer treatment (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

As well as family and friends helping her throughout her treatment, Ms Lloyd said her two-year-old German Shepherd, Rosco, had been like a therapy dog to her and “dragged” her out for walks.

She told PA: “Rosco has been by my side – he senses it.

“He’s been like a therapy dog – he’s just been there.”

Asked if he will be treated now they have won the money, Mr Tilbury said: “We did think about another Rosco.”

Ms Lloyd added: “I said, can he have a girlfriend now?”

Speaking about the moment she won the jackpot, she said: “Wayne wasn’t very well and I was still keeping my eye on him – and while I was keeping my eye on him I was a bit bored – one o’clock in the morning bored.

“So I thought I’d have a flutter. I went on to the Instant Win games, put £20 in the account and played a £5 game.

“It was a game of three parts with two mystery numbers and on the second part it came up with two numbers and revealed £1 million and I just sort of carried on playing because I didn’t quite get it.

“I didn’t process it – I finished the game and it said ‘Congratulations, phone this number’, but I thought ‘I can’t, it’s one in the morning’.

“I went to wake Wayne up and said ‘Wayne, we’ve won £1 million’.

“He literally stirred and went ‘Well, you can’t do anything about it now so go back to sleep’.

“So I had to wait all night until he woke up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gK6l7_0hALbQyi00
Maxine Lloyd’s lottery win became a double celebration when she received the all-clear for breast cancer a few days later (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking about their reaction when the win was confirmed, Ms Lloyd said: “I think I just went and made Wayne a cup of tea.

“I don’t think we processed it, to be honest.”

“I don’t know whether we have now, actually,” Mr Tilbury added.

Ms Lloyd continued: “It’s surreal, but it’s really exciting.

“We’d been looking at houses and homes before all of this, and we found one we really liked as one to look at – and it strangely came on the market on the day we won.

“So we went and viewed it, and I think that made it real.

“We also wanted to treat the children, and being able to do that, that made us smile and absorb it a bit.

“We were really lucky in life before – we have an amazing family and friends.

“I think the term I used before was we were rich in life before this, really lucky.”

After her win, Ms Lloyd said she decided to play again and won another £5.

“I was in shock and Wayne went back to sleep, but I still had £15 left out of the £20 so I went back on and thought ‘Oh, I’ll play another one’ and I won £5.

“I thought ‘I’ve got to stop now… I’ll just call them in the morning’.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
newschain

Heritage railway suspends steam trains after fire caused by locomotive

A heritage railway has suspended its steam trains after a fire caused by a locomotive. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) announced it was pulling all its steam services, just days after the lifting of a temporary ban imposed due to the hot weather. The visitor attraction had been using...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Breast Cancer Treatment#Therapy Dog#Pets#Pet Owner#Dog Health#The National Lottery#A E
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lottery
BBC

Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed

A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
WORLD
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
BBC

Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England

The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped

Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.
newschain

Penguin killed by fox in zoo enclosure

The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo has died after she was attacked by a fox which broke into her enclosure. Mrs Wolowitz died following the incident on Wednesday night. The zoo said the other penguins in the colony were not hurt and are doing well. In a social media post...
ANIMALS
newschain

Barnsley bid to end shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency site

Barnsley are trying to end a new front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with a cryptocurrency site after an investigation into discriminatory and abusive social media posts. The Sky Bet League One club only announced the deal with The HEX.com last week but are already seeking to terminate it after the Supporters’ Trust raised concerns over online posts, which they believed had come from individuals who claimed to have brokered the deal.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Asda and Morrisons join disposable barbecue ban as fire risk grows

Morrisons and Asda have joined Tesco, Sainsbury’s and other big retailers in stopping the sale of disposable barbecues as the risk of wildfires climbs. Both supermarkets said they were temporarily removing the product from sale in all stores because of the hot dry weather with an official drought expected to be declared in parts of south and east England on Friday. Morrisons said in March it would remove disposable barbecues from sale within one mile of national parks to help prevent wildfires.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in stand-off

Police in Ohio are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural stand-off with officers. The FBI is warning agents to take extra precautions amid increased social media threats to its employees...
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit

Hull boss Shota Arveladze is still without six first-team players for his side’s home game against Norwich. The Tigers have no new injury concerns after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Bradford, but Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tyler Smith, Nathan Baxter, Brandon Fleming and Dogukan Sinik are still out.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy