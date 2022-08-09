ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (44-64) and New York Mets (71-39) meet for the 2nd game of a 3-game series at Citi Field Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mets lead 3-1

The Reds lost Monday’s series opener 5-1 which continued a stretch of shaky offensive performances on the road. Cincinnati has averaged just 2.67 runs per game over its last 9 road games while batting .209/.293/.296 (.590 OPS).

The Mets have won 4 straight games and are 13-2 over their last 15. New York has cranked out an .884 OPS along that 15-game span.

Reds at Mets projected starters

LHP Mike Minor vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco

Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA) is tabbed for his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.57 WHIP, 4.0 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 through 56 2/3 IP.

  • Has allowed 10 earned runs on 17 hits and 10 walks across 14 2/3 innings since the All-Star break. Four of the 17 hits have been of the “un-fieldable-over-the-wall” variety.
  • Has struggled mightily in his second (1.125 OPS allowed) and third time around the order (1.193).

Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA) has logged a 1.28 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 through 117 2/3 IP over 21 starts.

  • Owns a 3.41 ERA across 68 2/3 IP at Citi Field in 2022.
  • Facing a Reds offense that has been more dangerous against left-handers (.715 OPS) than right-handers (.675).

Reds at Mets odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:49 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Mets -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +2.5 (-120) | Mets -2.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Reds at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 5, Reds 3

PASS on the juiced-up offering here.

Can’t get to any value on either side here. The Reds would be a plus-2.5 lean with any hidden pitching leverage here. However, the streaking Mets against scuffling Minor offers no room to operate. PASS.

Both offenses are too far out over their skis with batting numbers a bit too bloated when compared to support indicators.

TAKE THE UNDER 8.5 (-105).

