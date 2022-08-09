Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (44-65) continue their 4-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-59) with the 2nd game Tuesday night. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Pirates vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2

The Pirates were shut out 3-0 by Zac Gallen and 2 relievers in Monday’s series opener. They have lost 3 of their last 4 and 10 of their last 14 ganes.

The Diamondbacks are 3-1 in their current homestand. They have won 4 of their last 6 games, but are just 4-6 in their last 10.

Pirates at Diamondbacks projected starters

RHP Mitch Keller vs. LHP Madison Bumgarner

Keller (3-8, 4.21 ERA) makes his 20th start in 22 appearances. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 in 107 IP.

Has had 5 consecutive quality starts, but Pirates are 1-4 in them

Has 1.74 ERA in last 5 starts

Bumgarner (6-10, 3.96 ERA) makes his 23rd start. He has a 1.39 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 in116 IP.

Had a no-decision in his last start for the first time in 13 outings.

Is 5-3 with 3.31 ERA in 12 home starts this season.

Pirates at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:37 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Pirates +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Diamondbacks -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

: Pirates +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Diamondbacks -165 (bet $165 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Pirates +1.5 (-155) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+125)

: Pirates +1.5 (-155) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+125) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Pirates at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 4, Pirates 3

The Diamondbacks are 33-25 against teams that are playing .500 or worse baseball.

Pittsburgh is 20-36 on the road and has lost 9 of its last 11 away from PNC Park.

The Diamondbacks are 4-2 in Bumgarner’s last 6 starts. They are 30-28 at home this season.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS (-165).

The Diamondbacks are 62-46 ATS, the 4th-best mark in the majors, despite being a below-.500 team straight up.

Arizona is 33-25 ATS at Chase Field and Pittsburgh is 30-26 ATS on the road.

Eight of the Diamondbacks’ last 9 wins have been by at least 2 runs.

However, The Pirates have lost Keller’s last 3 starts by only 1 run and he has been fantastic. He will keep them close. If they lose, it will only be by a run.

Take the PIRATES +1.5 (-155).

Four of Keller’s last 5 starts have had 6 or fewer total runs. They have been held to 3 or fewer runs 10 times in their last 17 games.

Keller is going to continue pitching well, but the Pittsburgh offense will struggle.

Take UNDER 8.5 (-107).

