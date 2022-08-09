Read full article on original website
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Wickenheiser & Abruzzese
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some bad news. The great Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Second, I’ll take a look at one of the Maple Leafs’ most unique – but perhaps best –...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
NBC Sports
Get to know David Krejci: Stats, contract and more
David Krejci was selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Since his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2007, Krejci has become a household name amongst B's fans, playing in three Stanley Cup Final series (including a championship in 2011), and becoming one of the team's alternate captains. He's currently 17th on the franchise's all-time scoring list.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Involved in Bizarre Goal Challenge at World Juniors
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies will probably remember his opening game at the 2022 World Juniors for being in the middle of the most bizarre review and re-review of a goal in his young hockey career. At 11:20 of the second period with USA up 4-0, The 19–year-old Knies...
NHL
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
NHL
Four VGK Prospects Take Center Stage at World Junior Championship
Vegas has players representing Canada, Czechia, Slovakia and Sweden at 2022 tournament. Though August is traditionally one of the quietest months on the hockey calendar, the IIHF World Junior Championship pivoted to a summer tournament from its traditional winter format and four Vegas Golden Knights prospects are representing their respective countries in the competition.
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
NHL
Hughes Shines with Three Assists in US Win | WJC BLOG
The Devils fourth-overall pick in 2021 had three helpers in the U.S.'s 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Junior Championship. Devils prospect Luke Hughes continued to turn heads Thursday night, as the defenseman helped the U.S. pick up a 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Juniors Championship. The 2021 fourth-overall pick contributed three primary assists, one on the game winner and then helpers on two of the final three goals of the game.
NHL
Lehner expected out for season for Golden Knights after surgery
Goalie has hip injury, had 23 wins for Vegas last season. Robin Lehner is expected to be out for the season for the Vegas Golden Knights because of a hip injury that will require surgery, the team said Thursday. The 31-year-old goalie had shoulder surgery in April for an injury...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
