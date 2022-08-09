Read full article on original website
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Boris Johnson urged to end ‘summer of drift’ and draw up cost of living plan with Sunak and Truss
Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to end a “summer of drift” and take action on the cost of living crisis, as he was accused of failing hard-up Britons by refusing to offer fresh help or even hold emergency meetings.Labour said the government’s failure to act on spiralling inflation showed it had “lost control” of the economy after No 10 dismissed former PM Gordon Brown’s call for the recall of parliament and an emergency budget.The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) backed Brown’s call for immediate intervention, urging Mr Johnson to meet Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss...
Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures
Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner
Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Shelving of Yorkshire asylum centre raises questions about policy – and Patel
Analysis: as Boris Johnson’s immigration proposals face another setback, the home secretary’s position is also in doubt
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.Scotland’s first minister spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus, on Thursday (11 August).“We will leave no stone unturned and be prepared to act - whether through legislation or other measures - on an emergency basis if that is required,” Ms Sturgeon said.“The next energy price rise should be cancelled, there should be serious work with energy companies to tax windfall profits.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cost of living crisis: How much are my energy bills expected to rise?Jacob Rees-Mogg says Nicola Sturgeon is ‘always moaning’ and ‘waffles on endlessly’Liz Truss to ignore ‘attention-seeker’ Nicola Sturgeon over Indyref2
Cost of living: Truss and Sunak face questions amid fresh energy bill warning
Rishi Sunak has said the government will need to provide more support than he previously thought to support vulnerable people with bills.He warned Liz Truss’s tax-cut plans without direct support would leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution.”And answering questions at an event in Cheltenham organised by the Conservatives with party members, he said this would be a “moral failure”.Mr Sunak and Ms Truss were facing a fresh hustings grilling over their policy plans, after experts warned UK households face paying higher energy prices for about a decade until more renewable electricity generation brings...
Police failures, soaring waiting lists, pool closures: one day’s news in Tory Britain | Polly Toynbee
Look at the condition of Britain’s public services and despair – this is where the ‘small state’ gets you, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Labour shadow minister inadvertently breached MPs’ code of conduct
An investigation has found Labour shadow minister David Lammy breached the MPs’ code of conduct by inadvertently failing to register a total of 16 interests on time.These included payments for Black History Month speaking engagements and appearances on a commercial radio station, as well as tickets to American football and boxing matches in London, worth more than £40,000.Under the rules, MPs must register changes to their financial interests within 28 days.In her summary, Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said she initially opened an inquiry on June 16 after receiving an allegation that Mr Lammy was involved in eight events between...
Liz Truss appears to forget where she is at Conservative hustings
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss this evening appeared to forget where she was, as she told the audience a Cheltenham hustings that they were in Derbyshire.There was no response from the Tory members attending the event at the Gloucestershire town’s famous racecourse, and Ms Truss ploughed on with her comments without correcting herself.The foreign secretary could perhaps be forgiven for muddling up her location at the sixth in a series of 12 hustings which have already taken Ms Truss and her leadership rival Rishi Sunak on a whirlwind UK tour featuring visits to Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff, Eastbourne and Darlington.Ms Truss’s...
Truss putting millions of vulnerable people ‘at risk of real destitution’, says Sunak
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss was today accused by rival Rishi Sunak of putting vulnerable people “at risk of real destitution” after she indicated she will put tax cuts and fracking above support payments for families facing unaffordable fuel bills.At a hustings event in Cheltenham, Ms Truss said she wanted to “deal with the issue of high costs”, but insisted she would not spell out how she would do so until she is installed in Downing Street in September.Asked how she would deal with the cost-of-living crisis which will see millions of Britons facing domestic energy bills of £3,500 or...
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
Cost of living – live: ‘Options ready’ for next PM to choose from, Zahawi says
The government has a number of plans to tackle the cost of living crisis ready for the next prime minister to choose, Nadhim Zahawi has said.The chancellor’s comments came after a government meeting with energy companies ended without any new measures to bring down rising gas and electricity bills.He told Sky News: “My message to families today is: we will have those options ready to go.“Yesterday I met with the industry to look at what more we can do with the industry on direct debit, on pre-payment meters, all the things that families are worried about, we’re making sure...
‘Fuelled by anger’: politics loom larger than ever at Edinburgh fringe
Scandals, an outgoing PM and a Tory leadership race – comics seeking material are spoilt for choice
Children will go ‘ill-clad and hungry’ this winter if cost-of-living crisis not tackled, Gordon Brown warns
Gordon Brown has warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act now to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.The former Labour prime minister urged the government to prioritise putting foward a fresh package of support for families before the winter arrives “no matter what’s happening in the leadership programme”.Speaking to Sky News, Mr Brown warned there is “no doubt people will go hungry in October” – adding that if the government was to leave its intervention until November or December, “pensioners will have to choose between feeding their gas...
Cost of living: Sunak says government has moral responsibility to help in crisis
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing foreign secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.Earlier, Ms Truss - who had previously opposed further “handouts” - denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct...
Liz Truss plans could cost £50bn a year, and will ‘fail to help poorest cope’
Liz Truss’s emergency tax and spending pledges could cost upwards of £50bn a year, with experts warning they will fail to help the worst-off deal with the rising cost of living. Truss, the strong favourite to be the next prime minister, has promised to cancel the national insurance...
Liz Truss mistakenly says Cheltenham hustings are in Derbyshire instead of Gloucestershire
Liz Truss mistakenly told the Cheltenham hustings she was in Derbyshire, despite the town being located in Gloucestershire.When asked how she is going to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Tory leadership challenger told Conservative members she wants to concentrate on “lowering taxes”.Ms Truss then appeared to get her counties mixed up, saying “we need to get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire”.Her claim was still met with a small round of applause from the Cheltenham audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss scolded by hustings host for 'cheap' dig at the mediaLiz Truss outlines pledges for GB News audience in LeighSunak says government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Analysis: Gordon Brown, Martin Lewis and Ed Davey are the voices being heard, as the opposition is left with the same policy as Sunak
Liz Truss backer Iain Duncan Smith says conversion therapy legislation should be ‘re-worked’
Prominent Liz Truss backer Iain Duncan Smith has said legislation aimed at banning gay conversion therapy must be “re-worked” and “looked at again” — despite years of delays.The former Conservative leader, who is helping run the foreign secretary’s campaign for No 10, said the proposals must not be “rushed” in order to avoid “unintended consequences”.It comes after it emerged Mr Duncan Smith told an event hosted by the Conservative Christian Fellowship “I hate it” when asked about repeated promises by the Tory party to ban conversion therapy.In remarks, reported by Open Democracy, he said: “I think when you start banning...
