Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being "missing in action" on the issue.Scotland's first minister spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church's breakfast club in Forfar, Angus, on Thursday (11 August)."We will leave no stone unturned and be prepared to act - whether through legislation or other measures - on an emergency basis if that is required," Ms Sturgeon said."The next energy price rise should be cancelled, there should be serious work with energy companies to tax windfall profits."

