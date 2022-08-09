ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires

Do you remember what you were doing Sept. 9, 2020? The people of Detroit, Oregon sure do. They were being evacuated from their homes and their town as a massive forest fire bore down on them. The flames incinerated dozens of homes and businesses in the small tourist town on the shores of Detroit Lake.
DETROIT, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?

New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
BEND, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL OREGON AND THE OREGON CASCADES .A weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area through tonight. Some of the storms may produce frequent lightning along with gusty winds especially over Central Oregon. The combination of gusty winds and frequent lightning will create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR610 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected today and tonight. The storms may be wet in nature, but lightning and storm outflow may offset the potential for wetting rains. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop

Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Airshow adds even more muscle

Navy Osprey added and will bolster a show already loaded with fantastic military aircraftThe Airshow of the Cascades will bring high fliers to the Madras skies in just 16 days and promises more thrilling displays than ever. "We will have the best airshow we have ever had," promises Rick Allen, the Airshow of the Cascades board member in charge of lining up acts for the show. The Army's top airshow team, the Golden Knights, a parachute exhibition, will appear the second year in a row, along with a U.S. Army Blackhawk and two U.S. Navy Osprey, that will...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz revives, appoints 19 members to Police Chief’s Advisory Council

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz announced Thursday he's appointed the 19 members of the revived Police Chief’s Advisory Council, which had been paused during the COVID pandemic and since the changeover from Krantz’s predecessor as chief, Jim Porter. The post Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz revives, appoints 19 members to Police Chief’s Advisory Council appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

