centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires
Do you remember what you were doing Sept. 9, 2020? The people of Detroit, Oregon sure do. They were being evacuated from their homes and their town as a massive forest fire bore down on them. The flames incinerated dozens of homes and businesses in the small tourist town on the shores of Detroit Lake.
Another steam locomotive for Oregon Rail Heritage Center?
New home sought for 1920s industrial engine based in Prineville that needs love and care. The Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI is in the running to get another historical steam locomotive. The nonprofit working museum currently maintains three Portland-owned steam locomotives. Now it is under consideration by the Oregon Historical Society to take possession of the Mt. Emily Shay, an industrial locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for 30 years. The city can no longer afford it, however, and has asked OHS to find a new home. "The steam engine, in the last...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The honor walk: 19-year-old dies in drowning accident, donates organs
The Community of Bend came together to honor a recent high school graduate, 19-year-old Ryan O’Connell. O’Connell was in a drowning accident over the weekend. Wednesday, he was given an “Honor Walk.”. Those that knew him, describe Ryan as someone who always had a smile on his...
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL OREGON AND THE OREGON CASCADES .A weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area through tonight. Some of the storms may produce frequent lightning along with gusty winds especially over Central Oregon. The combination of gusty winds and frequent lightning will create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR610 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected today and tonight. The storms may be wet in nature, but lightning and storm outflow may offset the potential for wetting rains. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
