Effective: 2022-08-09 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL OREGON AND THE OREGON CASCADES .A weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area through tonight. Some of the storms may produce frequent lightning along with gusty winds especially over Central Oregon. The combination of gusty winds and frequent lightning will create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR610 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected today and tonight. The storms may be wet in nature, but lightning and storm outflow may offset the potential for wetting rains. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO