Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling
Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
Highly-anticipated Mets prospect now one step closer to the majors
The New York Mets are reportedly promoting one of their biggest prospects to Triple-A in Syracuse. The New York Mets are promoting prospect Brett Baty to Triple-A in Syracuse, as reported by MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY. Baty was the Mets first-round pick of the 2019 draft. He’s moved...
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises as the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. The second edition of the spectacle will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Fox. Last...
LLSWS DAY TWO: Dazzking pitching dominates the day
The second day of the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park saw more sweltering heat but even hotter pitching. There was a no-hitter and an 18-strikeout performance. Following are game capsules from Day Two: Maryland 2, Connecticut 1 ...
LLSWS: Teams draw energy from crowds, vice versa
The bases loaded, her team trailing 1-0, Macy Rickards asked the crowd for some energy. In the sweltering afternoon heat at Elm Street Park, Rickards had gotten the first two out for Maryland with the bases jammed. As she stood in the pitcher’s circle, she motioned her arms up and down, urging the tightly packed contingent of Maryland fans in the stands to get louder. And they did. When she...
Yardbarker
New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A
Baty, 22, has crushed 19 home runs this year at Binghamton, the same amount he had in his entire minor league career coming into this season. In 340 at-bats with Binghamton, Baty also had a .950 OPS (.312/.406/.544 triple slash). Triple-A Syracuse will now showcase the Mets top two prospects...
FOX Sports
Mets' offense registers 13 hits in 10-2 rout of Reds
The New York Mets combined for 13 hits and 10 runs in the victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Fransisco Lindor and Pete Alonso combined for 5 hits and three RBI.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign Sterling Sharp to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed free-agent right-hander Sterling Sharp to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Double-A Portland, per his MLB.com player page. Sharp, 27, had spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, N.Y,...
