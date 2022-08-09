ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

PHOTOS: Boss up! Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross and more shut down Atlanta for ‘Invest Fest’

By Editor-in-Chief
bayoubeatnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS 46

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there's another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday. Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
wclk.com

August 11: Amanda Cole feat. The Black Bettys Play The Suite Jazz Series

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, home of The Suite Jazz Series. This Thursday, August 11 they present Amanda Cole and The Black Bettys for a night of great songs featuring the music of Whitney, Aretha, En Vogue, The Emotions and more. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and live music at 7:30pm. The Suite Food Lounge is located at 375 Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta. More information including reservations can be found at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead Then & Now: The Buckhead Theatre

The Buckhead Theatre opened in 1930 at 3110 Roswell Road, a focal point of the Buckhead Triangle intersection. This former movie theatre now hosts a variety of performances and events such as lectures, comedy, Broadway plays, concerts, private and public events. The Theatre opened on June 2, 1930, and quickly became a popular movie house & icon of Buckhead nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
T.i.
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Dame Dash
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Kenny Burns
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Terrence J
Person
Pinky Cole
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia pup goes from animal shelter to the big screen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta-area pup has gone from the animal shelter to the big screen. Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer’s biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character’s four-legged companion in the film “Prey.”. Fulton County Animal Services took...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

New charges involving machine gun brought against rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says a new indictment brings new charges against famous hip-hop artist Jeffery Williams, who performs as Young Thug. The district attorney’s office believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat

Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
lawfareblog.com

Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know

It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

