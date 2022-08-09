ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Pets & Animals
Your News Local

Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffe#Animal Care#Wildlife
WANE-TV

Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bubble tea shop coming to Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bubble tea chain plans to put a shop in Jefferson Pointe. The Jefferson Pointe website says Kung Fu Tea is “coming soon.”. Kung Fu Tea has more than 250 locations across the U.S., and bills itself as “America’s largest bubble tea brand.” It’s closest location to Fort Wayne is Fishers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Firefighters battle house fire on City’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fire crews from several districts battled a fire on the City’s north side Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street around 2:30 p.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
wfft.com

Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
FREMONT, IN
Times-Bulletin

Van Wert Cinema expands to improve customer experience

VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas is expanding and rebranding itself as Triple Crown Cinema to provide a better experience for their community. The owners, Donna and Rod Saunders, showcased the planned changes in addition to recently added state of the art technology. “During COVID, we took the advantage...
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
BUTLER, IN
WANE-TV

New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
NEW HAVEN, IN
boatlyfe.com

Vanderbilt Pontoons delivers first model from new facility

Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.
ANGOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy