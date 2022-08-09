Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne couple’s love at first flight
Getting married at the airport may not be the first choice of a venue for many. One Fort Wayne couple, though, said they could not think of getting married anywhere else.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
Your News Local
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
12 year-old boy helps save mom’s life
A 12-year-old Bluffton boy's heroic actions may have saved his mother's life.
wbiw.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through the sunroof
HOWARD CO. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. on US 31 just north of US 35. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies...
WANE-TV
Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
WANE-TV
Bubble tea shop coming to Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bubble tea chain plans to put a shop in Jefferson Pointe. The Jefferson Pointe website says Kung Fu Tea is “coming soon.”. Kung Fu Tea has more than 250 locations across the U.S., and bills itself as “America’s largest bubble tea brand.” It’s closest location to Fort Wayne is Fishers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Firefighters battle house fire on City’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fire crews from several districts battled a fire on the City’s north side Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street around 2:30 p.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
wfft.com
Man found dead in Stophlet Street home in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police found a man dead Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street just after 9 p.m. to calls of an unresponsive man. Fort Wayne firefighters arrived after police and pronounced the man dead. The incident is still...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
10 children, mother sent to hospital after crash in Fort Wayne, police say
Ten children and their mother were sent to the hospital after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their pickup truck late Monday near Fort Wayne, tearing it in half in the process, police say.
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Cinema expands to improve customer experience
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas is expanding and rebranding itself as Triple Crown Cinema to provide a better experience for their community. The owners, Donna and Rod Saunders, showcased the planned changes in addition to recently added state of the art technology. “During COVID, we took the advantage...
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
boatlyfe.com
Vanderbilt Pontoons delivers first model from new facility
Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons LLC has delivered its very first model – the Vanderbilt 700T Series – from its new production facility to The Marina, one of its newest dealers. The Marina is located on Lake Gage in Angola, Ind. The dealership recently signed on with Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, adding Vanderbilt to their roster which currently consists of brands such as Premier Pontoons, Chris Craft, and Master Craft.
