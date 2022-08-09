ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Nine Red Raiders Selected to PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

By Michael Gresser
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6Oet_0hALVSb400

The Red Raiders are well represented across PFF’s preseason All-Big 12 teams.

Although the Texas Tech Red Raiders are amidst a rebuild in Year 1 under Joey McGuire, there is top-end talent across the roster. Pro Football Focus released their preseason All-Big 12 teams on Monday , featuring nine Red Raiders.

Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and punter Austin McNamara were named to PFF’s preseason All-Big 12 first team.

Taylor-Demerson finished third on the team with 42 solo tackles in 2021. He also led the team with three interceptions en route to an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection by conference coaches.

McNamara is coming off a historic junior campaign. His 48.2 yards per punt average broke the all-time Texas Tech and Big 12 record.

Wide receiver Myles Price was the lone Red Raider on the second team. Price was third on the team with 523 receiving yards a season ago. He enters 2022 as the leading receiver on the team with Erik Ezukanma and Kaylon Geige off to the NFL.

Edge rusher Tyree Wilson and safety Marquis Waters each received third team nods.

Wilson led the team with seven sacks in 2021. He provides the Red Raiders with a consistent pass rush. His performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl landed him on the AP’s All-Bowl Team.

Waters shined in his first four games as a Red Raider before a pectoral injury held him out for the remainder of the season. Before he arrived in Lubbock, Waters had a productive four-year career at Duke, where he recorded 234 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, 13.0 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. If Waters remains healthy in his sixth college season, he could have a big comeback year.

Four Red Raiders received a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection, including running back SaRodrick Thompson, tight end Mason Tharp, offensive tackle Caleb Rogers, and defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.

Joey McGuire could make a statement in Year 1 if the nine Red Raiders selected to PFF’s preseason All-Big 12 teams live up to expectations.

The Red Raiders get started on Sept. 3rd when they host Murray State.

Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

