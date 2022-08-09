ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana

Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Summers: How Do Bears Cool Off On A Hot Day?

I am not a fan of hot weather. Growing up in this state, I have become accustomed to having more cool/cold days in a year, than hot ones. For me, the hottest months of summer are always the most miserable. I always say, "If you are cold, you can always throw on another layer of clothing. But, if you are hot, you can only take so much off before it becomes illegal." Which explains why, on hot sunny days, you will find me hiding in my house. Usually in my underwear, hovering over a fan. Thanks to modern technology, humans are allowed to escape the heat and enjoy air conditioning.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Virginia City, MT
Local
Montana Government
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Yellowstone National Park#Mining Equipment#Family Activities#Western
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Montana’s Most Embarrassing and Bizarre Google Search?

I have been noticing lately that I Google some pretty embarrassing things. I know I am not alone too. I just can't stand it, when I start typing into the Google search bar, and it tries to predict what I'm searching by bringing up past searches. Most of my embarrassing ones are searching for definitions or spelling of words I know a grown-ass man should know how to spell.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Find Current Fire Conditions for Montana Using This “Live With Fire” Link

The romantic part of living in Montana is living with nature. Part of nature is wildfire. That’s not what you had in mind? We can prevent most human started blazes if we try. The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation hosts the handy Living with Fire webpage. As a Montanan, this is a starting point for you to get quick information about current fire conditions. It is interactive with many features and it updates regularly.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
94.9 KYSS FM

146 Years Later, Relics Still Turn Up at Famous MT Battlefield

Montanans have a bit of a love/hate relationship with tourists that typically flood our state each summer. We enjoy the money they pump into our local economy, yet we're not exactly sad when they leave. Tourists provide a certain level of entertainment for us as well. Perhaps another idiot got gored by a bison, or maybe they've left a hilarious bad review of a Montana attraction. For example, in this Trip Advisor review of Lewis and Clark Caverns, a visitor wrote,
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Montana Fair 2022, entertainment

Cody Reitz and Jamie Porter talk about all the amazing events and performances happening at the Montana Fair. Musical guests at the fair include Elle King, Switchfoot and Collective Soul, and hip-hop artist Nelly. There will also be Supercross Races, PRC Rodeos, and the Montana Draft Horse Expo. Click here to purchase Montana Fair tickets or learn more about everything the fair has in store this year!
94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Western Montana Fair: How to Beat the Odds on the Carnival Midway

Every year I try at least once to win a stuffed animal the size of a VW Bug. Every year I FAIL! Just like a casino, we know that the odds are in favor of the house. On the midway carnival games, the odds are nearly impossible to beat. But, with a little knowledge of how the games work, you might be able to pull off the BIG WIN this year at the Western Montana Fair.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wolf advocates petition to strip Montana, Idaho of federal funds

Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations. ...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy