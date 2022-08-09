Read full article on original website
Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
Strange Things You May Hear While Floating a Montana River
The summer heat has got many Montana flocking to the area rivers to cool off. As water temperatures increase and water levels drop, a good old fashioned float on a tube is a popular Montana pastime. If you are not familiar with a classic Montana river float, they don't always...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Montana Summers: How Do Bears Cool Off On A Hot Day?
I am not a fan of hot weather. Growing up in this state, I have become accustomed to having more cool/cold days in a year, than hot ones. For me, the hottest months of summer are always the most miserable. I always say, "If you are cold, you can always throw on another layer of clothing. But, if you are hot, you can only take so much off before it becomes illegal." Which explains why, on hot sunny days, you will find me hiding in my house. Usually in my underwear, hovering over a fan. Thanks to modern technology, humans are allowed to escape the heat and enjoy air conditioning.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Heartbreaking, Tragic End to a Family Fishing Vacation in Montana
Very few details have been shared so far about how it might have happened. Perhaps that is because no one was close enough to see what transpired. Or it occurred so quickly that there was no time to react. And it could be a secret that a powerful Montana river may keep.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen
In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
What is Montana’s Most Embarrassing and Bizarre Google Search?
I have been noticing lately that I Google some pretty embarrassing things. I know I am not alone too. I just can't stand it, when I start typing into the Google search bar, and it tries to predict what I'm searching by bringing up past searches. Most of my embarrassing ones are searching for definitions or spelling of words I know a grown-ass man should know how to spell.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
Find Current Fire Conditions for Montana Using This “Live With Fire” Link
The romantic part of living in Montana is living with nature. Part of nature is wildfire. That’s not what you had in mind? We can prevent most human started blazes if we try. The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation hosts the handy Living with Fire webpage. As a Montanan, this is a starting point for you to get quick information about current fire conditions. It is interactive with many features and it updates regularly.
Montana families to endure school meal costs again as new year begins
Many families are about to incur a big expense again, after Congress has eliminated the universal free school lunch program that has fed every public school child for the past two years.
146 Years Later, Relics Still Turn Up at Famous MT Battlefield
Montanans have a bit of a love/hate relationship with tourists that typically flood our state each summer. We enjoy the money they pump into our local economy, yet we're not exactly sad when they leave. Tourists provide a certain level of entertainment for us as well. Perhaps another idiot got gored by a bison, or maybe they've left a hilarious bad review of a Montana attraction. For example, in this Trip Advisor review of Lewis and Clark Caverns, a visitor wrote,
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Montana Fair 2022, entertainment
Cody Reitz and Jamie Porter talk about all the amazing events and performances happening at the Montana Fair. Musical guests at the fair include Elle King, Switchfoot and Collective Soul, and hip-hop artist Nelly. There will also be Supercross Races, PRC Rodeos, and the Montana Draft Horse Expo. Click here to purchase Montana Fair tickets or learn more about everything the fair has in store this year!
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
Modern Mining in Montana
Modern Mining in Montana Montana history is mining. All three of Montana Territory’s capitals got their start as gold rush towns. ...
Western Montana Fair: How to Beat the Odds on the Carnival Midway
Every year I try at least once to win a stuffed animal the size of a VW Bug. Every year I FAIL! Just like a casino, we know that the odds are in favor of the house. On the midway carnival games, the odds are nearly impossible to beat. But, with a little knowledge of how the games work, you might be able to pull off the BIG WIN this year at the Western Montana Fair.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Wolf advocates petition to strip Montana, Idaho of federal funds
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations. ...
