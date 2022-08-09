Read full article on original website
Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Agreement not reached in latest meeting between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Columbus teachers' union and Columbus school board failed to reach a resolution during a bargaining session Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association (CEA) and the Columbus Board of Education met at 8 a.m., this time with a hired federal mediator after the two entities struggled to come up with a resolution in their past 19 meetings.
WSYX ABC6
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
ccsoh.us
Columbus City Schools Transportation Update
August 10, 2022 -- Columbus City Schools Transportation is gearing up for the start of school. Busing schedules are being finalized, and parents can expect to receive information on their child’s busing route in the coming days. New this year: parents of general-education high school students eligible for yellow...
Columbus school board prepares ‘alternative outcomes’ for school starting amid union negotiations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal mediator has asked both sides in the ongoing contract stalemate involving Columbus City Schools teachers’ union to begin negotiating again. In the meantime, after the union, Columbus Education Association (CEA), voted last week to authorize a strike, the district said it is preparing for “alternative outcomes” should a finalized […]
New Johnstown-Monroe superintendent preparing for Intel population boom
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Outside Johnstown High School there’s a heavy symbol. It’s a rock that represents the students, the community and the foundation of the district. That’s exactly what Dr. Philip Wagner intends to build on. “It’s a focus,” he said. “It has to be this...
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A nearly $300 million fourth water treatment plant for Columbus – long in the works, and now entering design – will ensure supply for Intel Corp. and the rest of the fast-growing New Albany International Business Park, city officials said. The Department of Public Utilities has two finalists from […]
Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
unioncountydailydigital.com
2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish
MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a “soft opening” for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the “Grand Opening” planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today’s opening. The 2nd...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
columbusnavigator.com
Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park
Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio’s largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
614now.com
Here’s when Speck Italian Eatery is expecting to open its downtown restaurant
Columbus diners have been waiting for Speck Italian Eatery to open its Downtown Columbus location, and that wait could be coming to an end soon. Earlier today, Speck posted an update to its Instagram account the opening delay, as the eatery was initially anticipating an April 2022 opening at 12 W. Gay St.
