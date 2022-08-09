ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student's residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio's largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio's largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Hilliard, OH
Education
City
Hilliard, OH
1808Delaware

Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
ccsoh.us

Columbus City Schools Transportation Update

August 10, 2022 -- Columbus City Schools Transportation is gearing up for the start of school. Busing schedules are being finalized, and parents can expect to receive information on their child's busing route in the coming days. New this year: parents of general-education high school students eligible for yellow...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board prepares 'alternative outcomes' for school starting amid union negotiations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal mediator has asked both sides in the ongoing contract stalemate involving Columbus City Schools teachers' union to begin negotiating again. In the meantime, after the union, Columbus Education Association (CEA), voted last week to authorize a strike, the district said it is preparing for "alternative outcomes" should a finalized […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. "We thought, 'Well, we'll take a chance,' and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10," Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho's Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. "They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed," said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho's Light Club, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish

MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a "soft opening" for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the "Grand Opening" planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today's opening. The 2nd...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park

Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio's largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
COLUMBUS, OH

