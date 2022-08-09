ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies

A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
Lassen County, CA
Lassen County News

SPD seeks armed robbery suspect

The Susanville Police Department asks the public’s help identifying a man who used a handgun to rob a Burger King employee. According to a statement from the SPD, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of a Burger King employee in the restaurant’s parking lot about 12:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Plumas County News

Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger

The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Christopher Mcdonald
Douglas Edward Umland – July 19, 2022

Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Lassen County News

Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case

Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
Plumas County News

Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail

Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022

Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
Plumas County News

Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line

Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs

“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
