Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
susanvillestuff.com
Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies
A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
fox29.com
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in California was out on bail during fatal shooting, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man sought in connection with a murder in Pottstown has been arrested in California, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney. Authorities say Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was sought for the murder of 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown. Baird was reportedly killed after an alleged shootout between...
2news.com
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Bomb Squad called after suspicious package found in ditch
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called around noon Tuesday for a report of a suspicious package. The package was found by a Caltrans worker in a ditch near U.S. 395 East and Johnstonville Road. The highway was closed temporarily as a precaution, and nearby businesses were evacuated.
Lassen County News
SPD seeks armed robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department asks the public’s help identifying a man who used a handgun to rob a Burger King employee. According to a statement from the SPD, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of a Burger King employee in the restaurant’s parking lot about 12:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
krcrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
RELATED PEOPLE
susanvillestuff.com
Douglas Edward Umland – July 19, 2022
Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Lassen County News
Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case
Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
Plumas County News
Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail
Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
susanvillestuff.com
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022
Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
Plumas County News
Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line
Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
Lassen County News
Robbins faces tough competition in California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest
All of us locals know Susanville’s Randy Robbins as a great photographer with two entries already accepted into the California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest — an event he has already won. According to a statement from the contest, “Yes, from sweet to fierce! The images present...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
FOX Reno
Here's how many teacher openings there are in the Washoe County School District
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is all but certain to head into the 2022-2023 school year with a shortage of teachers, district leaders said during Tuesday's board meeting. According to WCSD human resources director Emily Ellison, the teacher shortage was trending...
Comments / 0