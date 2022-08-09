ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Plumas-Sierra Fair Manager: The best fair ever!

The Plumas Sierra County Fair was earlier in the year for 2022, deeper into the summer months vs. fall, and it really showed on the thermometer. But neither the change of date nor the heat kept people from standing in line midday just to gain entrance to this year’s extravaganza.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022

Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Douglas Edward Umland – July 19, 2022

Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail

Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
Lassen County, CA
City
Bieber, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Notice Of Job Opening

The Chester Public Utility District is giving notice that applications with resumes will be accepted for the position of FIRE CHIEF until filled. A complete Job Description with REQUIRED EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS and ABILITIES are available from the Chester Public Utility District Office located at 251 Airport Road, Chester, CA. 96020, (530) 258-2171 or (530) 258-3456, and on the chesterpud.org website. Wages and benefits will be determined by the General Manager based on experience.
CHESTER, CA
indybay.org

Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs

“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line

Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Bennett
Person
Bieber
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#The Good Stuff#Bank Of America#Native Americans#European#Cordova H
Lassen County News

Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger

The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
PORTOLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy