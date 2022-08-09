Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO