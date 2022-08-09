Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Plumas-Sierra Fair Manager: The best fair ever!
The Plumas Sierra County Fair was earlier in the year for 2022, deeper into the summer months vs. fall, and it really showed on the thermometer. But neither the change of date nor the heat kept people from standing in line midday just to gain entrance to this year’s extravaganza.
susanvillestuff.com
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022
Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
susanvillestuff.com
Douglas Edward Umland – July 19, 2022
Douglas Edward Umland entered this world on September 12, 1973, in Frankfurt, Germany. He was the firstborn child of Elaine and Leroy Umland. Doug was always a march-to-his-own-drum sort of person not worrying about how the world viewed his unique approach to new challenges. While he prided himself on maintaining a dark and mysterious persona, he still had a heart of gold, a close circle of lifelong friends from high school, and cared very deeply for his family.
Plumas County News
Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail
Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Plumas County News
Notice Of Job Opening
The Chester Public Utility District is giving notice that applications with resumes will be accepted for the position of FIRE CHIEF until filled. A complete Job Description with REQUIRED EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS and ABILITIES are available from the Chester Public Utility District Office located at 251 Airport Road, Chester, CA. 96020, (530) 258-2171 or (530) 258-3456, and on the chesterpud.org website. Wages and benefits will be determined by the General Manager based on experience.
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Plumas County News
Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line
Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Suspicious package in Lassen County was a Improvised Explosive Device
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 3:22 P.M. UPDATE - The bomb squad was called to Lassen County to investigate a suspicious package found by Caltrans workers on Tuesday morning, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Caltrans crews found the package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods. The Washoe County...
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
FOX Reno
Here's how many teacher openings there are in the Washoe County School District
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is all but certain to head into the 2022-2023 school year with a shortage of teachers, district leaders said during Tuesday's board meeting. According to WCSD human resources director Emily Ellison, the teacher shortage was trending...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
krcrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Comments / 0