Caltrans worker killed near Fresno

Ali Shabazz, 48, was killed while on duty

– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is mourning the death today of Ali Shabazz, 48, a Civil Engineer for the department. Shabazz was killed while on duty when he was involved in a fatal vehicle collision in Fresno County.

Shabazz had served Caltrans for more than 16 years, joining the department in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Nia, and their eight children.

“The tragic death of Caltrans District 6 veteran Ali Shabazz is a devastating loss to his wife, their eight children, and our entire Caltrans family,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “I extend my heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathy to Ali’s family and all who knew and worked with him.”

Just before midnight, Shabazz was traveling to a job site when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at a rural intersection. He succumbed to his injuries on-scene.

Shabazz is the first Caltrans District 6 (Central Valley) employee to die on the job since 1999. He is the tenth in the history of District 6 and the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.

To assist Ali’s family, including his eight children, a memorial fund has been established through our partner at the California Transportation Foundation. Visit the Ali Shabazz memorial fund web page to donate.