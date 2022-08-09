ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone

Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cherokee Nation#The Speaker Service
BBC

Cost of living: Simple uniforms to help save parents money

Schools should have a simple uniform "without all the extra bits" to help save money for parents, according to the chair of the body representing Catholic schools. Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said schools needed to be sensitive to the financial pressures facing parents. He is the chair of both...
RETAIL
Phys.org

Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment

School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Source New Mexico

Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy

Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the outside world is nothing new, but something about that power dynamic changed in 2020, said Courtney Montoya, an organizer with the New Mexico chapter of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. Conditions are controlled by prison officials, she said, and with so many...
POLITICS
Sahan Journal

Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet?

Join us to discuss how qualifying Minnesotans can benefit from digital learning and technology. Learn how to find practical solutions to overcome barriers like lack of technical support and ability to adopt digital skills The post Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet? appeared first on Sahan Journal.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Why Mental Health Is a Public Health Issue

Identifying mental health as a public health issue is imperative to building healthier and more productive communities. Resiliency initiatives can be be designed to bring peer-to-peer programs into communities and scaled to create community well-being. The Community Resiliency Model is one model with the potential for scalability. Identifying mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Direct Relief

Meeting the Multi-Faceted Needs of Low-Income Patients Demands a New Approach

With the growing awareness of inequities in American society, there is a pressing responsibility for everyone to do their part to address them, including corporations. While many corporations simply make public statements to show their support, BD has gone further by committing resources to invest in addressing the root causes of inequities rather than simply focusing on downstream health consequences.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy