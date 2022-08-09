Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
BBC
Cost of living: Simple uniforms to help save parents money
Schools should have a simple uniform "without all the extra bits" to help save money for parents, according to the chair of the body representing Catholic schools. Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said schools needed to be sensitive to the financial pressures facing parents. He is the chair of both...
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Phys.org
Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment
School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maternal mortality rates are higher for rural women of color. Data, charts, and maps show the disparity.
Many pregnant people live miles from a hospital with obstetric care. For women of color in particular, this can prove fatal.
Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy
Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the outside world is nothing new, but something about that power dynamic changed in 2020, said Courtney Montoya, an organizer with the New Mexico chapter of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. Conditions are controlled by prison officials, she said, and with so many...
Inside America’s rural maternal health care crisis: Why are women of color most at risk?
As the nation grapples with rising maternal mortality, rural maternal health care is dwindling. People of color are most at risk.
Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet?
Join us to discuss how qualifying Minnesotans can benefit from digital learning and technology. Learn how to find practical solutions to overcome barriers like lack of technical support and ability to adopt digital skills The post Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet? appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Inequities in maternal health care access are not new. They have deep roots in history.
A legacy of injustice and inequity underpins reproductive health care disparities faced today by people of color.
psychologytoday.com
Why Mental Health Is a Public Health Issue
Identifying mental health as a public health issue is imperative to building healthier and more productive communities. Resiliency initiatives can be be designed to bring peer-to-peer programs into communities and scaled to create community well-being. The Community Resiliency Model is one model with the potential for scalability. Identifying mental health...
Meeting the Multi-Faceted Needs of Low-Income Patients Demands a New Approach
With the growing awareness of inequities in American society, there is a pressing responsibility for everyone to do their part to address them, including corporations. While many corporations simply make public statements to show their support, BD has gone further by committing resources to invest in addressing the root causes of inequities rather than simply focusing on downstream health consequences.
Indigenous people are promised health care. For rural moms, it's an empty one.
Native Americans travel among the farthest in the nation for maternal care. To fill the void they must rely on each other.
Comments / 0