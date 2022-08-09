Read full article on original website
lvpnews.com
Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
WFMZ-TV Online
2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
Moving Road Closure on Route 32 (River Road) Through August 31
SOLEBURY, PA — A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning today, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The moving road closure will be in place weekdays through Wednesday, August 31.
Drivers Will Encounter Road Closures, Detours and Delays in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 AM to...
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
WFMZ-TV Online
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
Lower Saucon man dies more than week after motorcycle crash, coroner says
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports. A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. A holster was...
ems1.com
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Police Vehicle Involved In Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
A marked police vehicle was involved in a crash in central police on Tuesday, August 9, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill roads in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional police stated in a release. The NLCRPD vehicle required a tow but...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
