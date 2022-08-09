ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanatoga, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township were pressed into action again on Wednesday. They were dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3800 block of North Alabama Avenue. We're told they arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in the home's 2-car garage.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Moving Road Closure on Route 32 (River Road) Through August 31

SOLEBURY, PA — A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning today, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for base repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The moving road closure will be in place weekdays through Wednesday, August 31.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Sanatoga, PA
City
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA
sauconsource.com

Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glare#Passenger Car#East High#Accident#Sun Glare A Factor#Hawk S Towing#Post
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County

A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports. A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. A holster was...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy