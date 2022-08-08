ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
defendernetwork.com

Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
KHOU

Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
brproud.com

Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in the Houston area

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

