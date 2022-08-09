Do you ever wonder “Where is God in my life?” Perhaps the storms of life are such that you are totally overwhelmed. But, you don’t see the hand nor the help of God, the Lord whom you trust. Perhaps life rolls on and on with nothing exciting happening, nor anything to give you joy, or hope. Yet, perhaps you have also been a Christian, a “person of Christ,” a believer, your whole life. “Why don’t I see God? Why don’t I feel His presence. Where IS the Lord in the ebb and flow of my daily life?”

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO