Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Enlightenment Is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Physics tells us that what we experience is not what reality is. According to evolutionary biology, our brains evolved to help our ancestors survive and reproduce, but our brains can grow beyond that. The core meditation experience is being unbounded by space and time, which rewires the brain to, over...
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The ancient Mesopotamian structure that was the inspiration for the biblical Tower of Babel
The Tower of Babel Alexander MikhalchykCredit: Александр Михальчук; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In the Bible, the Tower of Babel was mentioned in the Book of Genesis as a reason why different people in the world speak different languages.
'Transformation of the body' - Crypt sheds light on Mayan death ritual
OCOSINGO, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The pyramids of the ancient Mayan city of Tonina rise high above the jungle of southeastern Mexico, but deep under the site's most important pyramid a once-forgotten crypt is shining new light on the rites and rituals of this civilization.
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Children From Praying to the God of Their Choice
It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I remember feeling incensed’: the woman who spent 18 years learning about forgiveness in the face of atrocity
Since 2004, Marina Cantacuzino has interviewed the families of terrorist victims and survivors of domestic violence to learn why some people can pardon those who have hurt them. What has she discovered?
Where is God in My Life? — Baptism
Do you ever wonder “Where is God in my life?” Perhaps the storms of life are such that you are totally overwhelmed. But, you don’t see the hand nor the help of God, the Lord whom you trust. Perhaps life rolls on and on with nothing exciting happening, nor anything to give you joy, or hope. Yet, perhaps you have also been a Christian, a “person of Christ,” a believer, your whole life. “Why don’t I see God? Why don’t I feel His presence. Where IS the Lord in the ebb and flow of my daily life?”
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
No Partiality in Christianity
Racism is to believe and act on negative stereotypes about ethnic groups. Favoritism is to believe and act on positive stereotypes about groups of people rather than interacting with each person as an individual. We have looked at how the Bible explicitly condemns racism/ethnic bias. The Bible teaches that we are one “blood” – we are all descendants of Adam and Eve (Acts 17:26).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena
The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
Part 2: Taking a tour of the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum | Tim Dinkins
This article is a continuation of last week’s story about my family’s trip to Kentucky to see two of Answers in Genesis (AiG) attractions: the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum. We have already looked at the former so this week I will give a summary of the latter.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
Comments / 0