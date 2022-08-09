Read full article on original website
Tim Giago, trailblazing Native American journalist, dies
Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife said. Giago, who died at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Sunday, created an enduring legacy during his more than four decades of work in South Dakota journalism, his colleagues said.
Rare Chinese ‘Magic Mirror’ That Projects Hidden Image of Buddha Rediscovered After Decades in Museum Storage
Mirror, mirror on the wall—what is the rarest artwork of them all?. Under special lighting conditions, a plain-looking bronze mirror from the 16th century held at the Cincinnati Art Museum, reflects an image of a Buddha surrounded by numerous emanating rays of light. This “magic” mirror will be on...
Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans
While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
Archaeologists unearth historical artifacts during dig at Colonial Michilimackinac — see the discoveries here
Some exciting new discoveries were uncovered in recent weeks during an archeological dig at Colonial Michilimackinac, an 18th-century fort and fur trading village in Mackinac City.
Rubber balls used in famous Maya game contained ashes of cremated rulers, archaeologists claim
An archaeologist claims that Maya rulers' cremated remains were used to make rubber balls for use in Mesoamerican ballgames.
