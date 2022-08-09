ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans

While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Gilcrease Museum#The Chickasaw Nation

Comments / 0

Community Policy