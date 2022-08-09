ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after robbing woman pumping gas

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Deaths Of Bixby Couple Classified As Murder Suicide By Police

The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department. Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
WAGONER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rape, battery charges dropped against Paul Tay

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/10/2022: The Tulsa County District Attorney received new information on the case. Charges were dismissed as a result and further investigation is pending. Charges could be filed again. All charges have been dropped against Paul Tay, one year after his arrest in Tulsa. Tay was...
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Federal jury convicts Oklahoma man of first-degree murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Wagoner man was convicted by a federal jury for first-degree murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, George McEntire Smith, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count...
WAGONER, OK

