OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa area father is looking for answers after his son was left for dead in a hit-and-run in south Tulsa over the weekend. Police are investigating after Christopher Key was found laying in the road on Saturday night. He was discovered at 91st Street near Highway 169.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man shot to death Tuesday in north Tulsa. Police said 23-year-old Farron Cooper was found with two gunshot wounds to his torso and leg. Cooper was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds. Police said a second man was...
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
TULSA, Okla. — At around 2:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a crash on the I-44 near the Garnett Road exit. Tulsa Firefighters say that the semi was parked on the shoulder. “The entire vehicle drove under the semi,” said Sarah Stewart from Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) a man has been arrested after robbing a 66-year-old woman while she was pumping gas. On Thursday afternoon, the victim was pumping gas at a gas station near 51st and Lewis when a man, later identified as Kenneth Sanders, approached her.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department. Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/10/2022: The Tulsa County District Attorney received new information on the case. Charges were dismissed as a result and further investigation is pending. Charges could be filed again. All charges have been dropped against Paul Tay, one year after his arrest in Tulsa. Tay was...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Wagoner man was convicted by a federal jury for first-degree murder in Indian Country. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, George McEntire Smith, 22, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count...
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
A federal jury found a Wagoner Man guilty of murdering his uncle. Federal prosecutors said George Smith shot his uncle twice in the head in April of 2021. George Smith first said at his arrest that he was innocent, but a jury found him guilty of killing his 69-year-old uncle Jimmy Arthur.
A Bartlesville man has pleaded guilty to charges after he sent multiple threatening statements to a U.S. Representative from Oklahoma.
A Claremore woman is upset after she says a gas station accidentally put diesel in the unleaded tank and now her jeep needs repairs. She says the gas station is trying to help her if they can but if they can't, she could be out nearly $1,000. Kelly Watson says...
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
