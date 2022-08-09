Read full article on original website
Amazon opens first robotics sortable center in Mississippi in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon’s Madison County site is up and running. Around 800 folks are already working but they’re still hiring. A big takeaway? No packages leaving the Madison County site will be coming straight to your doorstep. But they will leave here with the label that has your name and address.
‘We will not forget his legacy’: Former Miss. Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner dies at 74
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement giant in Mississippi has died. Friday, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the passing of its former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, David Huggins. He was 74. The Brandon resident and native of Biggersville died Wednesday afternoon...
In Their Shoes: Covering up our slip-ups with Coast autobody painter
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday. Courthouse Road improvements benefiting area businesses. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. The $5 million project took nearly seven years to complete. The goal was to...
Motorcycle accidents and fatalities are up in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorcycle fatalities across the nation have been increasing over the last several years, from 40 deaths in 2019 to 62 in 2021. Experts say that number could rise. What was once a vehicle for adrenaline seekers and weekend cruisers is now more common on the road....
Some church leaders are calling on Mississippi’s open carry laws to be repealed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the state’s religious leaders are going beyond church policy and asking for action on gun control from lawmakers. This resolution from the state’s largest African American denomination may seem like it blurs lines of politics and religion, but Dr. CJ Rhodes explains it this way.
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked. A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers. The...
