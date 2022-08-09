ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia War update: What is Ukraine’s power source?

By Hayley Boyd
 2 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including what Ukraine’s power source is. He also shares a story from earlier in his extensive career featuring Chuck Norris and Roger Ailes. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

