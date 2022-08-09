ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque

That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Winners Announced: Finnin Kia’s Red, White, & Fuel

Red, White, & Fuel with Finnin Kia is officially giving away a hefty $1,500 check to our winning local charity and Fueling your vehicle! Gas cards went to:. Kerry Dickens, Mark Willy, and Shanna Brotzman. Congratulations on being the big fuel winners!. In addition, Finnin Kia is fueling our local...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!

For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
CASCADE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Busy Dubuque Intersection Fully Re-Opened(Yeah)

For those of us that travel through the intersection of Asbury and the Northwest Arterial pretty much on a daily basis....there's good news. The Asbury Rd. and Northwest Arterial intersection is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. Northbound and southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial is expected to remain...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll

Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
GALENA, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque to Receive Over $2 Million in Grant Funding for Road Projects

According to a press release from the office of Senator Chuck Grassley, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $25 million in overall grant funding for the cities of Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo to help complete roadway, bridge, wastewater management and other related projects. The grant program was continued in the bipartisan infrastructure law supported by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th

The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

National Night Out: Cascade

With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
CASCADE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

What Does $1 Million Buy You in Dubuque?

Long before the Barenaked Ladies released their song conjuring up ways to hypothetically spend one million dollars, all of us have thought about how we'd spend such a large lump sum of money. Well, if you have seven figures lying around, and it's burning a hole in your pocket, there's a must-see palatial estate available in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception

When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

