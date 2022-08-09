Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO