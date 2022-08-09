Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
SkySports
Claressa Shields: I'll show the world I'm the Greatest Women Of All Time against Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has vowed to prove to the world she is the 'Greatest Woman Of All Time' when she faces Savannah Marshall in their undisputed title clash next month. The grudge match between the two long-standing middleweight rivals takes centre stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, September 10, live on Sky Sports, and will see the two undefeated boxers put all of their belts on the line.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’
Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
ESPN
Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, after saying he'd retire, wants to fight Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury, who confirmed in April that he was retiring, has announced that he's returning to the boxing ring. The heavyweight champion's preferred opponent is Derek Chisora, whom he already defeated twice in lopsided fashion. There is no deal yet, with the sides seven figures apart on Chisora's purse, a source told ESPN.
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Nina Nunes didn't follow wife Amanda in split from ATT, will train there 'until I finish my career'
SAN DIEGO – Nina Nunes is still training at American Top Team despite her wife Amanda Nunes having a well-documented divorce from the gym. Following an upset loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in December, Amanda parted ways with her longtime home at ATT in Coconut Creek, Fla., in favor of starting her own facility just a short drive away. That decision seemed to pay off for her after gaining revenge on Peña in the rematch at UFC 277 in July.
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
