Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO