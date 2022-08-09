ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida

Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
guidetogreatergainesville.com

UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties

University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
Evie M.

Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?

Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
WCJB

Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
WCTV

Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
