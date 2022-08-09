Read full article on original website
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gators' Message to QB DJ Lagway: 'Basically, I'm Their Guy'
QB DJ Lagway truly feels like a priority for the Florida Gators.
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Florida football: We’ve got to stop saying UCF is better than Florida
Florida football had a down year last year. No doubt about it. And all of the team’s struggles and issues were summed up in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF. Some would think that in an obvious down year, where the team didn’t have their head coach, best QB was hurt, and hadn’t looked motivated since week 3, a bowl game loss wouldn’t carry that much weight.
LB Jaden Robinson Flips From South Carolina to Florida
The Gators success recruiting the defensive side of the ball continue with Jaden Robinson flipping from South Carolina.
Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten
The veteran defensive back is moving on to his third program in three years.
Florida RB Target Cedric Baxter Commits to Texas
The top-rated running back prospect and a priority Gators target in 2023 commits to Texas.
Florida Gators Suffer Setback at WR
Florida's new No. 1 receiver suffered an injury in fall camp on Tuesday.
Florida State offensive lineman suffers season-ending injury
The Seminoles will be without a veteran offensive lineman this fall.
Florida Gators Welcome an Emphasis on Discipline Within Program
A new era of Florida Gators football will feature a renewed interest in discipline at the forefront.
Two Gators Commits Make the Preseason SI99
Two Florida Gators commits are among the nation's elite, claiming a spot on the 2022 Preseason SI99.
beckersspine.com
10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
WATCH: Randy Shannon on linebacker improvements and more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon spoke after Tuesday’s preseason practice about his position group and more. The full video is below:
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties
University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?
Welcome to Williston, Florida signLittleT889 on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a state filled with many incredible secrets. I've only lived here a little under a year. Still, it's gotten to the point where I've concluded that, no matter how many stories I try to learn about Florida (and it's a continuous effort), I will never understand everything buried by time in the Sunshine State.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
WCJB
Melrose animal sanctuary cleared to have license restored
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida exotic animal sanctuary its license was restored after correcting issues found during an inspection in May. Single Vision in Melrose was under a relicensing phase after a USDA inspection found multiple violations including an obese jaguar and a list of new species that had not been updated for more than two years.
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
WCJB
Bronson Middle High School coach faces new charges after more victims come forward
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A school basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct with students in Alachua County is now facing charges in Levy County after new victims came forward. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have filed a warrant for the arrest of Billy McCall, the former basketball coach...
