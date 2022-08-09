ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Vintage Books#First Book#Book Series#Book Sale
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious

Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
EDUCATION
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
Black Enterprise

Enhancing Black Representation In Back-To-School Gear: Pretty Dope Society Launches New Collection For Kids

Summer’s not quite over, but the back-to-school season is certainly almost here. There’s nothing more stressful than last-minute shopping, so when it comes to the essentials, shopping early is a must! Starting with the most important school essentials, backpacks are usually an annual purchase for students. Get a head start on your shopping list with Pretty Dope Society and enhance your child’s backpack with a whole lot of Black representation.
EDUCATION
Apartment Therapy

Easily Store Your Kids’ Floppy Paperback Books with This Very Unexpected Storage Item

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Reader's Digest

Why Reading 2 Books a Month Could Help You Get Ahead

While the avid readers among us may be eagerly making their way through our recently released summer reading list and our most anticipated books of 2022, most Americans don’t have their noses stuck in a book. And that’s a shame. Why is reading important? Studies have shown that a regular reading habit not only sharpens vocabulary and improves IQ but also reduces the brain’s rate of decline in old age and expands “EQ”—emotional intelligence and well-being.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Examiner

Don't let 'woke math' ruin your child's education

The Washington Examiner reported last weekend on the depressing fact that millions of dollars have been wasted attempting to shoehorn critical race theory and other " woke " concepts into math curricula, of all places. This means in school districts in which most students can neither read nor do math, race hucksters and charlatans are getting rich teaching them to hate one another because of the color of their skin .
WASHINGTON, DC
parentherald.com

Chore List: From Toddlers to Teens

Having a family is one of the most fulfilling things that can happen in a person's life. From sharing the fun of a picnic to seeing your child develop from a toddler into a teenager, there isn't anything that can replicate the roller coaster of family life. The hectic nature...
KIDS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy