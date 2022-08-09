ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dan Campbell on Jerry Jacobs: 'We have to rein him in', ahead of schedule on ACL recovery

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
“We have to rein him back.”

That’s the kind of quote that exemplifies what Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for in his players. When Campbell talks about “being cut from the same cloth”, that’s one of the primary threads.

Campbell said the above quote about cornerback Jerry Jacobs prior to Tuesday’s practice session in Allen Park. Jacobs is attempting to return from a torn ACL suffered in December, and he’s more than ready to be back on the field — something Campbell is acutely aware of.

“We’re very happy with Jerry,” Campbell stated. He also indicated Jacobs is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery. When asked about a timetable, Campbell talked about the roster move period when the team has to trim from 85 to 80 players later in the preseason as a possibility.

We did an extensive interview with Jerry Jacobs at our recent Detroit Lions Podcast training camp party and Jacobs talked extensively about his rehab and progress.

