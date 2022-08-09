ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchup: fridge or cupboard? The debate is settled

The survey revealed a heated debate about how the British store food and what disagreements can lead to. Ketchup: fridge or cupboard? Debate resolved... The survey revealed a heated debate about how the British store food and what disagreements can lead to. Certain products, such as cold milk and frozen...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
The Guardian

Asda and Morrisons join disposable barbecue ban as fire risk grows

Morrisons and Asda have joined Tesco, Sainsbury’s and other big retailers in stopping the sale of disposable barbecues as the risk of wildfires climbs. Both supermarkets said they were temporarily removing the product from sale in all stores because of the hot dry weather with an official drought expected to be declared in parts of south and east England on Friday. Morrisons said in March it would remove disposable barbecues from sale within one mile of national parks to help prevent wildfires.
The Independent

Woman left unimpressed after her dog barely fits in bargain pet pool from Lidl

A woman was left baffled after a pool she bought for her dog was much smaller than she'd anticipated.Bethany Vawter Sweatt, 31, thought she'd bagged a bargain when she bought a $13 pool for her seven-year-old golden retriever Turbo to cool down in.However once it was assembled, it was clear that Turbo didn't have a lot of room to splash around in."The photo was a little deceiving! Turbo now has a much bigger pool to make up for it," Ms Sweatt said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lady Gaga confirms role in Joker sequel with Instagram teaserBaby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth controlThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sight
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This Sponge Holder That ‘Gives You Soap on Demand’ & Eliminates Messy Countertops

It’s no secret that cleaning dishes is everyone’s least favorite household task. Dirty dishes are already a hassle to deal with on a daily basis. The messy countertops and soaked clothes don’t make the chore any more appealing. But it’s necessary to do the dishes frequently in order to keep a clean home. Luckily, there are plenty of innovative kitchen gadgets to make life easier. And we’ve found a useful product to use while washing tableware. OXO’s Soap Dispensing Sponge Holder offers easy access to dish soap with no mess. It gives you soap on demand with just one press....
RideApart

Wunderlich's Cool Bag Keeps Your Snacks And Drinks Cool While You Ride

With summer in full swing across the majority of the northern hemisphere, it's absolutely essential to manage temps—not just for our motorcycles, but for our bodies, too. Regardless of the weather, it's absolutely vital to stay hydrated, and being outside on our bikes makes this all the more necessary. This is especially true given how the ill effects of dehydration can suddenly hit you like a freight train.
BHG

This All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Is 'an Absolute Game Changer'—and It's on Sale

Whether you're watching a design show on TV or upgrading the flooring in your home, it feels like everyone loves the look (and maintenance) of hardwood, laminate, and vinyl. Even though all three are typically easier to clean than carpeting, it's important to keep in mind that the floors still require sprucing. Because you can't clean floors with just any type of gadget, shoppers say this popular double-duty tool is the one you need—and you can currently save $40 on the vacuum and mop thanks to a clickable coupon.
DIY Photography

This company turns discarded fishing nylon into fantastic camera backpacks

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware of the fact that plastic is one of the main marine pollutants. Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) writes that Every day approximately 8 million pieces of plastic end up in our oceans. According to data from 2020, plastics consistently make up 80% of all marine debris.
House Digest

Reasons To Stop Using Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Immediately

Searching for the right dishwasher detergent can be intimidating. With shelves upon shelves of different brands and various types of detergents, it could be confusing making the right decision for your dishwashing needs. Of the major detergent choices, they come in liquid, powder, and single-dose solutions. Liquid dishwashing detergents contain...
pymnts

Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech

Tel Aviv-based grocery tech startup Shopic has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Qualcomm Ventures, which saw participation from Vintage Investment Partners and Clal Insurance. Existing investors IBI Tech Fund, Tal Ventures, Claridge Israel and Shufersal also supported the round, Tech Funding News reported Tuesday...
SheKnows

Tons of Top-Rated Rubbermaid Food Storage Bins Are on Sale on Amazon & Meal Prep Has Never Been Easier

Click here to read the full article. If you watch home makeover shows and drool over the perfectly curated kitchen shelves and expertly organized pantries, the Rubbermaid sale currently happening on Amazon is going to make you salivate. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian revealed her epic walk-in pantry that was practically her own grocery store? Well, now you could have that, too! Right now, you can save up to 46% on single-size and sets of Rubbermaid food storage containers, all of which feature the brand’s reliable tight-fitting lids, stain- and odor-resistant materials, and are safe in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Plus, the...
inputmag.com

These no-waste body wash sheets are a new staple in my travel bag

I decided not long ago that I would never buy another bar of soap again. Soap is slippery and slimy and there’s no practical way to store it when you’re on the go. Native’s body wash is my favorite in my everyday routine, but the 18-ounce bottle isn’t exactly something I can stow in my travel bag. Plus, transferring the gooey liquid to a plane-friendly mini bottle just leaves me annoyed and sticky.
