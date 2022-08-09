ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
BGR.com

5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier

With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?

We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Fast Company

Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin

Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
Android Authority

How to block spam calls on the iPhone

And no, it doesn't involve speaking like a serial killer to the caller. Unwanted advertising — or spam — is obviously nothing new. We’ve had it all the way back to when we got leaflets and brochures in the mail. Now that we are more online and also on our smartphones, spam is annoying the hell out of us in our emails and on our phones. While email services like Gmail have a pretty robust email spam filtering system in place, the same cannot really be said for our phone calls. So how do you block spam calls on the iPhone?
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Android Authority

How to screen record on iPhone or iPad

You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
GeekyGadgets

What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
technewstoday.com

Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It

Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com

This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
Digital Trends

5 things I learned about the iPhone SE after swapping from the iPhone 13 Pro

Surely going from the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro to the $430 iPhone SE (2022) would be a serious culture shock — right? After all, there are considerable hardware differences between the two, not to mention one being more than twice the price of the other. Having used the iPhone SE for test and review purposes for a while, and being impressed with it, I decided to swap to it as my main iPhone to see just how much of a compromise it would really be.
