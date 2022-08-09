Read full article on original website
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro leak confirms it's getting a feature we've always wanted
Every year, we seem to talk about the brand new iPhone getting an always-on display, but it never becomes a reality. Now, however, thanks to a beta software leak, we have the clearest evidence that the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) Pro will be the first Apple smartphone to get one.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Fast Company
Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin
Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
Android Authority
How to block spam calls on the iPhone
And no, it doesn't involve speaking like a serial killer to the caller. Unwanted advertising — or spam — is obviously nothing new. We’ve had it all the way back to when we got leaflets and brochures in the mail. Now that we are more online and also on our smartphones, spam is annoying the hell out of us in our emails and on our phones. While email services like Gmail have a pretty robust email spam filtering system in place, the same cannot really be said for our phone calls. So how do you block spam calls on the iPhone?
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
Android Authority
How to screen record on iPhone or iPad
You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it. According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar. The indicator appeared in the bar at the top...
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com
This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
Digital Trends
5 things I learned about the iPhone SE after swapping from the iPhone 13 Pro
Surely going from the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro to the $430 iPhone SE (2022) would be a serious culture shock — right? After all, there are considerable hardware differences between the two, not to mention one being more than twice the price of the other. Having used the iPhone SE for test and review purposes for a while, and being impressed with it, I decided to swap to it as my main iPhone to see just how much of a compromise it would really be.
