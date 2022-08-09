Read full article on original website
Related
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
This super-fast jet train would tap into a whole new field of physics
A prototype of the FluxJet. TransPodIt’s a plane, it’s a train, it’s the hyperloop FluxJet from TransPod.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Usain Bolt Joins Metaverse With New Financial Fitness App
The running legend is aiming to help people achieve financial health with the move-to-earn application. Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is entering into a new era of fitness: financial health. It was recently announced that the world-class athlete will be the face of Step App, a FitFi platform geared toward...
Digital Trends
This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction
Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity. Sit-stand desks...
yankodesign.com
This boomerang-shaped urban mobility vehicle fairs well for rough adventures too
The vehicles we’ll see on the roads in a decade’s time will be radically different from what we have at present. Design language will change a lot, as hinted by the concepts and prototypes put together by big names and budding automotive designers. The focus definitely will be...
Watch a YouTuber put a homemade jet engine on his bicycle
Using a leaf blower and some other common parts, a YouTuber built a working jet-powered bicycle. After some trial and error, he finally got it to work perfectly. A YouTuber, Integza, has managed to outfit a basic bicycle with its own leaf-blower-come-jet-engine propulsion system. Fuelled using butane gas, the creator utilized the leaf blower in order to provide a constant stream of air to mix with the fuel to create the jet engine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anaerobic exercise: What it is and how it affects the body
You’ve most likely heard of anaerobic exercise before, but how much do you know about the science behind this vital aspect of your physical fitness? Enhancing your comprehension of the anaerobic energy system is a sure-fire way to empower yourself and give your workouts a boost. Anaerobic exercise is...
swimswam.com
Your Website in The Commit Swimming Team Suite
Commit Swimming offers a simple, powerful swim team management product designed to replace TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager for your club. Commit Swimming, known for its workout management software, now also offers a simple, powerful swim team management product designed to replace TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager for your club.
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
Watch: Embraer’s New, More Efficient Turboprop Airplanes Could Hit the Skies Next Year
Click here to read the full article. Embraer has been hyping its next-gen turboprop for quite some time, and now the aircraft finally appears to be taking shape. The Brazilian aerospace manufacturer shared a new teaser video titled “The Shape of Things to Come” on YouTube over the weekend to give aviation buffs a more in-depth look at the new design. To recap, Embraer first floated the idea of a new family of turboprop regional airliners back in 2017 in response to a growing demand for smaller, more efficient aircraft. By 2021, the concept had snowballed into a 75- to 90-seat airliner,...
These Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speakers Will Seriously Upgrade Your Audio Anywhere
Music aficionados, has this ever happened to you? You're on vacation in the mountains or at the beach—maybe hitting up the parent's pad, house-sitting for a friend, or splurging on a sweet Airbnb—and all is well until you can't find a single adequate source for music in the place. No stereo, no boombox, not even […]
TechCrunch
Meet Xiaomi’s new humanoid robot, CyberOne
At first glance, the robot isn’t exactly Atlas or Digit, in terms of locomotion, but it’s still a promising demo and very much not a person in a spandex suit (not that anyone would do that). It’s the latest sign of Xiaomi’s growing robotics ambitions, which began with vacuums and have since expanded to include last year’s Spot-esque CyberDog.
Top Speed
2022 Lucid Air - Performance, Price, and Photos
Being the new kid on the block, Lucid Motors, is one of the most hyped and talked about brands in the automotive space. The first vehicle in their line-up, the Air luxury sedan, has a lot to prove. With the first deliveries of the Air having taken place in late 2021, we are now getting a taste of what the Tesla rival has to offer.
Titanium EDC multitool
The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.
DIY Photography
This DJI Mavic Mini goes up against a bald-faced hornet’s nest and… well, it wins
This probably isn’t a tutorial you’ll see on the DJI YouTube channel anytime soon and it’s almost certainly not a suggested use for the DJI Mavic Mini – or any of their other drones for that matter – but when a photographer who goes by the name Dripped found his backyard infested with a bald-faced hornet’s nest, his go-to was indeed the DJI Mavic Mini.
Comments / 0