4. Franklin

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana Belcher
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
luxury-houses.net
Located in one of The Most Desirable Gated Communities in Brentwood, This Elegant Estate Asks for $3.499 Million
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home with timeless elegant design and modern finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Joey Mccloskey – Gray Fox Realty – (Phone: (615-656-8181) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Country Estate on 60.07 Private Park-Like Acres in Ashland City Lists for $8.75 Million
The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
We often picture Broadway as a sea of people at local bars, and while that's true for a majority of the day, there is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
williamsonhomepage.com
Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank
Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
73-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Police rushed a 73-year-old woman to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition after a truck fell from a parking garage. According to the officials, a red truck landed on its roof after falling four stories out of a parking garage at Saint [..]
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
