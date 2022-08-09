ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TN

#27. Cedar Hill

 2 days ago

- Typical home value: $399,388

- 1-year price change: +$112,930 (+39.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,616 (+90.4%)

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

