Lascassas, TN

#14. Lascassas

 2 days ago

- Typical home value: $509,672

- 1-year price change: +$146,627 (+40.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$244,102 (+91.9%)

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

