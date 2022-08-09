15. Eagleville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
wilsonpost.com
Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
williamsonhomepage.com
Industry vets launch new Brentwood bank
Two Nashville-area banking industry veterans are teaming on the establishment of Sonata Bank, a new financial institution based in Brentwood. Dan Dellinger will serve as president and CEO of Sonata while Farzin Ferdowsi will chair Sonata’s board of directors. It is their third time working together, after they helped found Reliant Bank and collaborated on Premier Bank.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
tnrealestatelistings.com
3061 Old Greenbrier Pike Greenbrier, TN 37073 — MLS# 2425600
Auction ~ Sept. 1st @ 3:00 PM on-site! Beautiful, remodeled, cottage-type setting with a creek that boarders the property. This single family home features 2 beds and 1 bath, a screened in back porch, and 2 outbuildings, sitting on 1.85 acres + / -. Perfect for a family just starting out. 15% non-refundable due day of sale will proof of funds (bank letter)
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
