23. Christiana

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
Located in one of The Most Desirable Gated Communities in Brentwood, This Elegant Estate Asks for $3.499 Million
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home with timeless elegant design and modern finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Joey Mccloskey – Gray Fox Realty – (Phone: (615-656-8181) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Country Estate on 60.07 Private Park-Like Acres in Ashland City Lists for $8.75 Million
The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
Tennessee Tribune
B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup
NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.935M Spectacular Waterfront Home Commands Breathtaking Lake and Sunset Views in College Grove
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home offering unparalleled resort style amenities now available for sale. This home located at 8312 Shoreline Ct, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,946 square feet of living spaces. Call Tammy Graffam, Jennifer Klein – Benchmark Realty, LLC (Phone: 615 371-1544, 615 693-1550) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M
The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
Nashville Black Market celebrates Black Business Month
Co-founded in 2018 by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, the Nashville Black Market seeks to provide resources and connections for Black- and minority-owned businesses in the Nashville area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
We often picture Broadway as a sea of people at local bars, and while that's true for a majority of the day, there is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0