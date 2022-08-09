ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiana, TN

#23. Christiana

- Typical home value: $423,833

- 1-year price change: +$117,857 (+38.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,665 (+90.8%)

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

