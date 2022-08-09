ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon, TN

#18. Loudon

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Q5Fy_0hALNv8z00

- Typical home value: $444,988

- 1-year price change: +$122,829 (+38.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$195,255 (+78.2%)

- Metro area: Knoxville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Loudon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WATE

Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy