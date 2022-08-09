18. Loudon

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
Search underway for missing Clinton man last seen in Louisville, TN
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening.
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
Construction on the New Downtown Stadium is Underway but Smokies Won’t Call it Home for a Bit Longer
Construction is underway on the new downtown stadium where the Knoxville Smokies will play in the future. Construction crews have waited months to start the demolition phase of the project. The downtown stadium will also be home to future soccer matches, concerts and other public events. Rising construction costs and...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence)
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence) If anyone knows of digital marketing opportunities (SEO, SEM, etc.)....dm me, please, thanks!from northernboundary.
20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN
When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville
No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Knoxville Police warns East Tennessee Latino community of scams
The Knoxville Police Department is warning the Latino community of possibly international text message scams targeting the East Tennessee area.
East Tenn. deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
