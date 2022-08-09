ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norris, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
moneyinc.com

20 Places Similar to Pigeon Forge, TN

When you’re trying to decide where to go on vacation for a couple of weeks or maybe even longer, it’s not always easy to narrow everything down to a single location. That’s exactly why places like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are so popular. It’s a town that speaks to tourists, but it also has plenty of year-round residents that call it home because they actually love being there. It’s a great place for those that love to get out and enjoy nature and there is plenty to do if you’re looking for something to distract you during a getaway.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Norris, TN
WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee

Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.
