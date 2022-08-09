29. Primm Springs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
I-24 reopens after crash closes both directions in Murfreesboro
Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
Dirt bike race, world’s top athletes take over Lower Broadway
Lower Broadway is closed as it's being transformed into race course for the world's top hard enduro athletes. The first-ever Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) Prologue is taking over Nashville's iconic strip.
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
