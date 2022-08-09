ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primm Springs, TN

#29. Primm Springs

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiMmI_0hALNWGw00

- Typical home value: $518,161

- 1-year price change: +$111,935 (+27.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,360 (+94.9%)

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

