ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal Mountain, TN

#37. Signal Mountain

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zqyb_0hALNOSM00

- Typical home value: $526,627

- 1-year price change: +$105,697 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,922 (+64.7%)

- Metro area: Chattanooga

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Signal Mountain, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Real Estate
City
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
WDEF

Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, August 10th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A Bradley County man is facing charges for threatening a Walmart, firing a gun, and then resisting arrest Tuesday, according to BCSO. They say deputies responded to the Walmart off of Treasury Drive...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 11th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 11

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County installs first-ever photo kiosk at Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold

McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA is branching out to offer state visitors an opportunity to see themselves in Henry County — literally. The Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold is the home of the first-ever, self-serve photo kiosk that allows guests to choose a Henry County background to take a photo and text or email it to themselves for social media sharing.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot in bed Thursday morning, according to CPD. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home while they were sleeping and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy