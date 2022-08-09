37. Signal Mountain

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
WTVC
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 10th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A Bradley County man is facing charges for threatening a Walmart, firing a gun, and then resisting arrest Tuesday, according to BCSO. They say deputies responded to the Walmart off of Treasury Drive...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 11th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
chattanoogacw.com
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 11
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County installs first-ever photo kiosk at Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold
McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA is branching out to offer state visitors an opportunity to see themselves in Henry County — literally. The Georgia Visitor Information Center in Ringgold is the home of the first-ever, self-serve photo kiosk that allows guests to choose a Henry County background to take a photo and text or email it to themselves for social media sharing.
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot in bed Thursday morning, according to CPD. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home while they were sleeping and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
WTVC
Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga: Paying off your debt with your retirement?
The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner and LaTricia Schobert discuss when it might be a good time to pay off debt with your retirement. Stay connected with Consumer Credit Counseling of Chattanooga. 800-459-2227. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogacw.com
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
WTVCFOX
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
WDEF
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
