Culleoka, TN

#39. Culleoka

 2 days ago

- Typical home value: $399,156

- 1-year price change: +$104,358 (+35.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,292 (+111.3%)

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

