The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home with timeless elegant design and modern finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Joey Mccloskey – Gray Fox Realty – (Phone: (615-656-8181) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home offering unparalleled resort style amenities now available for sale. This home located at 8312 Shoreline Ct, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,946 square feet of living spaces. Call Tammy Graffam, Jennifer Klein – Benchmark Realty, LLC (Phone: 615 371-1544, 615 693-1550) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
This is a beautiful and spacious doublewide manufactured home on a block foundation, surrounded by breathtaking rolling farmland this spacious open concept floor plan is situated on 5 acres, just outside of Springfield. Split bedroom floor plan offering five bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The master has a large walk-in closet with access to the bedroom and the bathroom. The master bath is very spacious with a garden tub. A New 4-ton Heat Pump and roof with gutters and downspouts were installed in 2017. Above-ground pool less than a year old. Call today for a tour don't miss this opportunity!!
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Lower Broadway is closed as it's being transformed into race course for the world's top hard enduro athletes. The first-ever Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) Prologue is taking over Nashville's iconic strip.
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
