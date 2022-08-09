ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TN

luxury-houses.net

Located in one of The Most Desirable Gated Communities in Brentwood, This Elegant Estate Asks for $3.499 Million

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home with timeless elegant design and modern finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Joey Mccloskey – Gray Fox Realty – (Phone: (615-656-8181) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Country Estate on 60.07 Private Park-Like Acres in Ashland City Lists for $8.75 Million

The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
themountaineagle.com

Today’s Nashville was scene of battle

Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship

Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
luxury-houses.net

This $5.935M Spectacular Waterfront Home Commands Breathtaking Lake and Sunset Views in College Grove

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home offering unparalleled resort style amenities now available for sale. This home located at 8312 Shoreline Ct, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,946 square feet of living spaces. Call Tammy Graffam, Jennifer Klein – Benchmark Realty, LLC (Phone: 615 371-1544, 615 693-1550) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
tnrealestatelistings.com

5356 Minnis Rd Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2426006

This is a beautiful and spacious doublewide manufactured home on a block foundation, surrounded by breathtaking rolling farmland this spacious open concept floor plan is situated on 5 acres, just outside of Springfield. Split bedroom floor plan offering five bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The master has a large walk-in closet with access to the bedroom and the bathroom. The master bath is very spacious with a garden tub. A New 4-ton Heat Pump and roof with gutters and downspouts were installed in 2017. Above-ground pool less than a year old. Call today for a tour don't miss this opportunity!!
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Nashville Parent

Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
NASHVILLE, TN
