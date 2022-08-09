Avadel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $63.4 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

Avadel shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVDL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVDL