ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advertisernewsnorth.com

Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair

Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Hamburg resident earns $2,000 scholarship

The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association recently awarded 25 graduating NJ seniors 2021-2022 Student Leadership Scholarships each worth $2,000. The chosen students won for their “demonstrated leadership in school activities for participation in co-curricular activities other than athletics.”. The winners are selected from each of the three regions...
HAMBURG, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Council eyes spending $125,000 to improve borough water supply

The Sussex Borough Council on Thursday introduced a bond ordinance to spend an additional $125,000 to improve the borough’s water supply and distribution system. The money will be used for the replacement of the Main Street water lines to go along with the borough’s plans to revitalize its Main Street area.
SUSSEX, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy