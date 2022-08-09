ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI
Grandville, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 51-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife. Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to reported kidnapping in progress at a residence in the 48400 block of Denton Road. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect assaulting the victim. The officers intervened and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Police: Suspect sought after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - One person is recovering after being shot in Muskegon last night on Oakhill Drive near Marquette Avenue. City police in Muskegon and Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mother of shooting victim thanks officers for saving son's life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a victim in a July shooting is thanking police officers for saving her son's life after body cam footage of the incident was released. Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17 on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children, identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

