Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting
The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly accidentally shot and killed a 13-year-old in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood is facing charges.
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
Homeowner charged in teen’s accidental shooting left handgun in nightstand, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man who is charged in connection to the accidental shooting of a 13-year-old in his home apparently left a handgun in a nightstand, according to court documents. On the day of the shooting, May 28, the homeowner’s grandson, who’s facing juvenile charges,...
Grand Rapids man charged with leaving gun accessible to children, leading to teen’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly leaving a handgun accessible to children, which later resulted in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The...
Michigan man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 51-year-old man is facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife. Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to reported kidnapping in progress at a residence in the 48400 block of Denton Road. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect assaulting the victim. The officers intervened and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Teen in critical condition in Northside neighborhood shooting
Authorities say a teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.
Deputies: Teen in custody after threats, car chase
A teenager is in custody after threatening a family with a gun at a Walmart near Kalamazoo and then leading deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.
Wyoming police search for bank robbery suspect
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.
Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
Wyoming police investigate armed bank robbery, suspect on the loose
Officers with the city of Wyoming Department of Public Safety are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at a bank.
Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
Police: Suspect sought after shooting in Muskegon
MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - One person is recovering after being shot in Muskegon last night on Oakhill Drive near Marquette Avenue. City police in Muskegon and Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
Suspect in secret recording played at trial suggested killing Gov. Whitmer’s security detail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal court jury on Thursday, Aug. 11, heard Barry Croft Jr., in secret recordings, suggest killing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s security detail and setting off explosives to create a chaotic scene and kidnap the governor. In the recordings, Croft envisioned a team “dropping the...
Mother of shooting victim thanks officers for saving son's life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a victim in a July shooting is thanking police officers for saving her son's life after body cam footage of the incident was released. Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17 on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children, identified to 13 ON YOUR SIDE as Kawaunn Mayhue.
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
Grosse Pointe man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife in Van Buren Twp.
Van Buren Township — A Grosse Pointe man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said Carl Travis, 51, assaulted and attempted to kidnap his 35-year-old ex-wife just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Van...
