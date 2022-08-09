ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Endo International PLC (ENDP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.89 billion in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $8.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $569.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENDP

