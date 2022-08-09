ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
psychologytoday.com

Enlightenment Is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Physics tells us that what we experience is not what reality is. According to evolutionary biology, our brains evolved to help our ancestors survive and reproduce, but our brains can grow beyond that. The core meditation experience is being unbounded by space and time, which rewires the brain to, over...
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Friedrich Nietzsche
Person
Ludwig Wittgenstein
Person
Søren Kierkegaard
Person
Jean Jacques Rousseau
Person
Abraham Maslow
Person
Thomas Hobbes
Person
Immanuel Kant
Person
Jeremy Bentham
Reuters

Pompeii discoveries shed light on middle class life

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

No Partiality in Christianity

Racism is to believe and act on negative stereotypes about ethnic groups. Favoritism is to believe and act on positive stereotypes about groups of people rather than interacting with each person as an individual. We have looked at how the Bible explicitly condemns racism/ethnic bias. The Bible teaches that we are one “blood” – we are all descendants of Adam and Eve (Acts 17:26).
RELIGION
womansday.com

Yom Kippur Greetings Appropriate for the Holiest Day of the Jewish Year

Yom Kippur, which translates to the "Day of Atonement," is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. It is the last of 10 days of repentance starting with Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), and is typically marked with worship, reflection, and abstention, including 25 hours of fasting. Those...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilgrimage#Walking Meditation#Ocean Beach#Synagogues#Copenhagen

Comments / 0

Community Policy