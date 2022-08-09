Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
The ancient Mesopotamian structure that was the inspiration for the biblical Tower of Babel
The Tower of Babel Alexander MikhalchykCredit: Александр Михальчук; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In the Bible, the Tower of Babel was mentioned in the Book of Genesis as a reason why different people in the world speak different languages.
psychologytoday.com
Enlightenment Is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Physics tells us that what we experience is not what reality is. According to evolutionary biology, our brains evolved to help our ancestors survive and reproduce, but our brains can grow beyond that. The core meditation experience is being unbounded by space and time, which rewires the brain to, over...
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
'Transformation of the body' - Crypt sheds light on Mayan death ritual
OCOSINGO, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The pyramids of the ancient Mayan city of Tonina rise high above the jungle of southeastern Mexico, but deep under the site's most important pyramid a once-forgotten crypt is shining new light on the rites and rituals of this civilization.
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
‘I remember feeling incensed’: the woman who spent 18 years learning about forgiveness in the face of atrocity
Since 2004, Marina Cantacuzino has interviewed the families of terrorist victims and survivors of domestic violence to learn why some people can pardon those who have hurt them. What has she discovered?
RELATED PEOPLE
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
Pompeii discoveries shed light on middle class life
MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79.
No Partiality in Christianity
Racism is to believe and act on negative stereotypes about ethnic groups. Favoritism is to believe and act on positive stereotypes about groups of people rather than interacting with each person as an individual. We have looked at how the Bible explicitly condemns racism/ethnic bias. The Bible teaches that we are one “blood” – we are all descendants of Adam and Eve (Acts 17:26).
womansday.com
Yom Kippur Greetings Appropriate for the Holiest Day of the Jewish Year
Yom Kippur, which translates to the "Day of Atonement," is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. It is the last of 10 days of repentance starting with Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), and is typically marked with worship, reflection, and abstention, including 25 hours of fasting. Those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Part 2: Taking a tour of the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum | Tim Dinkins
This article is a continuation of last week’s story about my family’s trip to Kentucky to see two of Answers in Genesis (AiG) attractions: the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum. We have already looked at the former so this week I will give a summary of the latter.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West Africa during a British military invasion in 1897.
Comments / 0